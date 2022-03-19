5 opponents for Phil Davis after his latest Bellator win

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis continued his winning streak this past weekend by defeating Julius Anglickas by unanimous decision. He was extremely dominant and aside from a few moments, won the fight decisively.

After beating another top light heavyweight, there are questions regarding what could be next for Davis. He might not necessarily get the next title shot against the winner of the light heavyweight Grand Prix finals. He lost to Vadim Nemkov twice and depending on what happens, a rematch could be booked if Corey Anderson wins.

Regardless of whether Davis gets a title shot or not, there are still exciting fights for him at light heavyweight. There are also heavyweight bouts that could be appealing if he decides to attempt to make the move. This list will look at five possible opponents for Phil Davis after his latest Bellator win.

#5. Bellator light heavyweight - Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

Bellator generated plenty of interest when they signed former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson. He earned a reputation as being one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA. He was originally scheduled to fight light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the semifinals of the Grand Prix, but was forced to withdraw due to an illness.

Johnson and Davis are no strangers to one another. They fought in the co-main event at UFC 172, which saw Johnson earn a unanimous decision win. Perhaps if 'Mr. Wonderful' doesn't get the next title shot, he might be motivated by the idea of avenging a loss. The bout taking place will obviously depend on whether 'Rumble' gets cleared.

'Rumble' debuted in the promotion last year when he knocked out Jose Augusto in the opening round of the Grand Prix. It'd be interesting to see how Davis would fare in a rematch as his striking has improved since they last fought.

#4. Bellator heavyweight champion - Ryan Bader

After accomplishing everything at light heavyweight, a move to Bellator's heavyweight division could be enticing for Phil Davis. A heavyweight bout that would be realistic is a trilogy against reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Bader has looked incredible since moving to heavyweight. He has performed a lot better and has been more successful at heavyweight in recent years. He moved back down to light heavyweight for the Grand Prix and defeated Lyoto Machida in the opening round.

After a first-round knockout loss to Corey Anderson in the semifinals, he decided it'd be best to remain at heavyweight permanently. He was right as he retained his heavyweight championship against Valentin Moldavsky and performed better without the weight-cut. He's now scheduled to defend his heavyweight championship against Cheick Kongo when the promotion returns to Paris, France in May.

If 'Darth' successfully retains the title, perhaps it wouldn't be a bad idea for 'Mr. Wonderful' to challenge him next. He would have an opportunity to make history and join the list of fighters to win a title in two weight-divisions.

#3. Former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky

If Davis decides to accept a fight at heavyweight to test himself, former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Molvasky would be an intriguing opponent. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ryan Bader after a grueling back-and-forth fight. It was only his second professional loss and first since joining the promotion.

Prior to the title loss, Moldavsky had won 6-straight fights. The winning streak included wins over Linton Vassell, Tim Johnson, and TUF season 10 winner Roy Nelson. He, along with Davis' rival Vadim Nemkov, train under the tutelage of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

'Mr. Wonderful' matches up well with the Fedor Team standout. He has excellent wrestling and his striking has become more technical. It would be interesting to see who would have the advantage in wrestling and grappling. Moldavsky achieved success in Sambo prior to transitioning to MMA, while Davis is a former NCAA Div 1 National wrestling champion.

#2. Bellator light heavyweight champion - Vadim Nemkov

After his most recent win at Bellator 276, a trilogy bout between Phil Davis and Vadim Nemkov could be inevitable. Davis continues to defeat top contenders at 205 lbs and at the same time removes them from title contention.

Since becoming champion, Nemkov has made a strong case for why he should be considered among the best light heavyweights in MMA. During his tenure with the promotion, he has defeated four former champions. In fact, it could be argued that he'd be the favorite in a hypothetical bout with current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

The reigning light heavyweight champion is riding a 9-fight winning streak and hasn't lost a bout in six years. Nemkov will have his hands full when he takes on Corey Anderson in the Grand Prix finals next month. If he retains the title, a trilogy bout against 'Mr. Wonderful' would perhaps be the biggest fight the promotion could book for him.

#1. Top ranked Bellator light heavyweight - Corey Anderson

Phil Davis vs. Corey Anderson is the most logical bout to book in Bellator's light heavyweight division. Anderson is the only 205-pounder in the top-5 that Davis hasn't fought, so it would be a fresh matchup. Both have collegiate wrestling backgrounds, but Davis being the more accomplished wrestler might see Anderson take a more aggressive striking approach.

'Overtime' is on a quest to prove that he's the best light heavyweight in the world. A win over Nemkov in the Grand Prix finals would put him on the right track. Since joining the promotion in 2020, Anderson has won all three of his bouts via TKO.

The former TUF winner's performance in the upcoming Grand Prix final will determine whether a bout with Davis becomes a reality or not. The timing would work out well as they would've competed one month apart. If 'Overtime' picks up a decisive win and is unscathed, a bout with 'Mr. Wonderful' could be realistic for the summer.

