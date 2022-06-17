5 opponents who could be next for Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC

Valentina Shevchenko successfully retained her women’s flyweight championship by defeating Taila Santos via split decision at UFC 275. It was her seventh title defense, which passed Ronda Rousey for most women’s championship defenses in the promotion’s history. She also kept her No.1 ranking and status as top pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the promotion.

Although she retained her title, it wasn’t a dominant performance like some of her past flyweight bouts. ‘Bullet’ was tested as Santos posed a threat with her grappling throughout the fight. There were even those who disputed the split decision win on social media as they felt the challenger was more deserving. However, a win is a win and the fight was a learning experience for the champion.

It remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for Shevchenko following her win. She has defeated the best the division has to offer and perhaps will contemplate a return to bantamweight.

This list will look at five opponents who could be next for Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC.

#5. Winner of former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot

No.4-ranked UFC women’s flyweight Jessica Andrade has a great opportunity to get another title shot and rematch with Shevchenko. She has won back-to-back fights since her loss to ‘Bullet’, with her most recent win coming at strawweight. Standing in her way is Manon Fiorot, who has put together an impressive winning streak of her own

Fiorot was originally scheduled to fight No.1-ranked Katlyn Chookagian, but the former title challenger was forced off due to injury. ‘The Beast’ joined the promotion in 2021 and has won all her bouts inside the octagon. During her quick ascension up the flyweight rankings, she defeated Victoria Leonardo, Tabatha Ricci, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Jennifer Maia.

What’s most impressive about Fiorot’s winning streak is that her lone loss came in a catchweight bout against featherweight Leah McCourt. If ‘The Beast’ gets past ‘Bate Estaca’, fans could witness a slugfest between herself and ‘Bullet’ as they are knockout artists.

#4. Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

It would be interesting to see whether former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili attempted a move to flyweight. She is coming off a massive win over former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch of their 2020 instant classic. Weili dropped Jedrzejczyk with a spinning back-fist that knocked her out immediately.

With the win, Weili will likely earn a title shot against strawweight champion Carla Esparza. If she regains the strawweight championship, a champion vs. champion bout against Shevchenko would be very intriguing. They fought on the same night and will likely compete in a similar timeframe, which could be favorable for the matchmakers.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Watc full video: Dana White is more interested in Valentina Shevchenko facing Weili Zhang than a third fight against Amanda Nunes.Watc full video: youtu.be/3tSBgD7JRYw Dana White is more interested in Valentina Shevchenko facing Weili Zhang than a third fight against Amanda Nunes.Watc full video: youtu.be/3tSBgD7JRYw https://t.co/6hBH4ZzTet

Both fighters have been known for finishing their opponents, which could result in another classic women’s bout. Based on how ‘Bullet’s most recent bout with Santos went, Weili could take advantage of some grappling exchanges. She has improved significantly in that area since training with Henry Cejudo, so she be more confident against Shevchenko.

#3. Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos

Since her split decision loss to Shevchenko at UFC 275, Taila Santos has made a strong argument for a rematch. The challenger did well, especially considering that she was basically overlooked going into it. Her grappling was the difference maker, however, an accidental headbutt broke her orbital and resulted in her vision being compromised.

It looked like she did enough to earn the decision and become champion, but the judges didn’t see it that way. One judge scored the bout 48-47 in her favor, while the other two judges scored the bout 48-47 and 49-46. A rematch would certainly generate interest because fans saw Santos have success with her gamplan against a dominant fighter.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Brazilian stated that she believes she won the first three rounds. She felt that her takedowns and questioned why one of the judges didn’t have her winning the first round.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Considering one of the judges didn’t even give me the first round, how can we understand what’s going on in their minds?"



youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ Taila Santos tells @arielhelwani she believes she won the first three rounds against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275."Considering one of the judges didn’t even give me the first round, how can we understand what’s going on in their minds?" Taila Santos tells @arielhelwani she believes she won the first three rounds against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275."Considering one of the judges didn’t even give me the first round, how can we understand what’s going on in their minds?"▶️ youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ https://t.co/T3CXhlr2Ld

#2. Winner of Amanda Nunes vs. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena

After setting the new record for most women’s title defenses in UFC history, perhaps Valetina Shevchenko has other aspirations. She is the top-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion and could have an opportunity to challenge for the bantamweight championship. Only Amanda Nunes has become a simultaneous two-division champion and Shevchenko might want to do the same.

She defeated every top contender and could pursue a rematch with either Nunes or bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. The women’s championship rematch between Pena and Nunes is scheduled to take place July 30, when TUF 30 concludes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ pulled off a massive upset when she submitted ‘Lioness’ last December and will look to do the same.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, MMA Hour: Valentina Shevchenko is open to the idea of facing the winner of Pena vs Nunes II.Source, MMA Hour: youtube.com/watch?v=F3ztq1… Valentina Shevchenko is open to the idea of facing the winner of Pena vs Nunes II. 👀Source, MMA Hour: youtube.com/watch?v=F3ztq1… https://t.co/Eg0YoXVw4O

‘Bullet’ is no stranger to both champions as she has fought both during her career. She submitted Pena in 2017, but was twice defeated by Nunes. A second championship would be significant as it would put Shevchenko in discussion of being greatest female fighter of all time.

#1. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate has an opportunity to cut the line and earn a UFC women’s flyweight title shot against Shevchenko. The former women’s bantamweight champion is scheduled to make her flyweight debut against former title challenger Lauren Murphy on July 2. Murphy could possibly earn a rematch with the champion as a win over Tate would make a strong case.

‘Cupcake’ is 1-1 since returning to the octagon and could set herself up nicely should she defeat the No.3-ranked flyweight. She has defeated many champions including former Marloes Coenen, Holly Holm, and current Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche. During her post-fight press conference, ‘Bullet’ was open to the idea of fighting Tate at the end of the year.

Tate would be the most lucrative option for Shevchenko at flyweight. And so, that could lead to her putting her bantamweight title aspirations on hold for the time being. ‘Cupcake’s performance against Murphy will be telling as it could dictate whether she remains at 125lbs permanently or returns to bantamweight.

