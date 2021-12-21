5 opponents for Nick Diaz if he fights in 2022

Nick Diaz's return to the octagon was a big story in 2021. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion made his UFC return after a 6-year hiatus when he fought 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler. This was a rematch of their first bout 17 years ago, which saw Diaz knockout Lawler at UFC 47.

The rematch was originally scheduled to be contested at 170lbs, but the fight was later moved to 185lbs.

Diaz came up short in September, losing via third-round TKO. Diaz was effective in the first-round, but the former UFC welterweight champion took over as the fight progressed. Following the bout, there were many questions regarding his future and whether he’d like to compete again.

If Diaz decides to compete again in 2022, he should only compete against somebody at a similar stage of their career.

Instead of competing against guys like Khamzat Chimaev or Belal Muhammad, perhaps another veteran at 170lbs makes the most sense. This list will look at 5 opponents for Nick Diaz if he chooses to compete in 2022.

#5. Nick Diaz vs. Matt Brown

UFC Fight Night: Brown v Lima

Kicking-off this list of possible opponents for Nick Diaz if he returns in 2022 is Matt Brown. ‘The Immortal’ would be a great veteran for Diaz to compete against. He is coming-off an impressive second-round knockout win over Dhiego Lima, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Brown’s fighting style has made him a fan favorite in the UFC. The UFC star’s 14 finishes are the most in the history of the UFC’s welterweight division. Brown also holds the record for most knockouts in the history of the UFC welterweight division with 12.

Diaz vs. Brown could be a realistic option and would make for an entertaining fight. Furthermore, Diaz would be fighting somebody he hasn’t fought or defeated in the past.

