5 Opponents for Ronda Rousey if she returned to the UFC

Throughout her career, Ronda Rousey was a key figure in women’s MMA. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion was an Olympic bronze medalist prior to her transition to mixed martial arts. Not only did she adapt to MMA, but she became one of the biggest draws in the sport.

The Hall of Famer began her career in 2011 and it didn’t take long before she was a household name in the sport. She became Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion in her fifth professional fight and was promoted to UFC champion when the promotion merged.

For years, 'Rowdy' had an aura of invincibility as she made her fights look easy. But that soon faded after back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

‘Rowdy’ has since transitioned to pro wrestling, where she is currently WWE SmackDown women’s champion. Despite being a WWE superstar, a UFC return for a one-off fight shouldn’t be ruled out.

Like Brock Lesnar, she garners a lot of attention, so a one-off would be lucrative for all involved. This list will look at five opponents for Ronda Rousey if she returns to the UFC.

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Aspen Ladd

UFC 229: Ladd v Evinger

No.7 ranked women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd would be a suitable opponent and a great test should Rousey return to the UFC. Despite her 9-3 MMA record, the 27-year-old has been tested inside the octagon. She has fought some of the top bantamweights and remains competitive.

Ladd has been an entertaining fighter throughout her young career so far. Six of her nine wins have come via TKO, which shows that she is committed to finishing her opponents.

She is currently riding a two-fight losing streak after losing back-to-back unanimous decisions to Norma Dumont and Raquel Pennington. But, it’s important to note that the bout against Dumont was contested at 145lbs.

The bout could have earned her a featherweight title shot because the UFC doesn’t have rankings for the division.

It would be a winnable fight for ‘Rowdy’ and could entice her to return. It could be a great grappling battle, so she may feel more confident in her jiu-jitsu skills. Meanwhile, Ladd’s striking could be effective and could see her become a bigger star at the former champion’s expense.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Former UFC title challenger Katlyn Chookagian would make for an intriguing opponent if she returned to 135lbs. Despite being the No.1 ranked women’s flyweight, a title shot isn’t necessarily a sure thing.

She was unsuccessful in her first attempt as Valentina Shevchenko defeated her via third-round TKO at UFC 247.

With Shevchenko setting her sights on the bantamweight championship, perhaps ‘Blonde Fighter’ would be open to a one-off fight against Ronda Rousey. It would clearly be the most lucrative fight of her career and would be an interesting matchup.

Chookagian isn’t a fighter who gets too overzealous in her bouts and is more of a tactical fighter.

‘Blonde Fighter’ has won four straight fights, all via decision. The winning streak includes wins over top flyweights including Cynthia Calvillo, Viviane Araujo, Jennifer Maia, and Amanda Ribas. Her most recent split decision win over Ribas was impressive as both fighters earned a bonus for Fight of the Night.

#3. Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann - Rematch

MMA Rewind



Another potential option could be a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Sara McMann. The former Olympic silver medalist has remained in the top 10 of the women’s bantamweight division throughout her career.

At 41-years-old, McMann could be looking to get the biggest fights possible as she approaches the final stage of her career.

McMann is 2-1 in her last three fights as she has split wins and losses. In 2020, she returned following a two-year layoff and defeated Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision to snap her two-fight losing streak. But she was submitted by current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in the following bout.

In their first encounter, ‘Rowdy’ retained her women’s bantamweight championship by finishing McMann with a knee to the body. McMann has been more active and improved since the loss and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa.

But on the other hand, the time away could possibly benefit both Rowdy’s mindset and preparation.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 3

UFC



A trilogy between Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate would be very lucrative for the UFC. Both women are former women’s bantamweight champions and have a long history with one another. Since returning to the octagon, Tate is 1-1 and will now try her luck at flyweight.

Their first encounter took place in 2012 when both competed in Strikeforce. This was a significant moment in ‘Rowdy’s MMA career as she submitted Tate to become Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion. They met the following year at UFC 168 after serving as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

Although the rematch lasted longer, ‘Rowdy’ retained the UFC women’s bantamweight champion after submitting ‘Cupcake’ with an armbar in the third round.

The loss was a turning point in ‘Cupcake’s UFC career. She won her next five bouts, which included her submission win over Holly Holm to become women’s bantamweight champion.

With Tate rejuvenating her career after a 5-year absence, it would be interesting to see what would transpire. It would be an easy sell to the UFC fanbase due to their existing rivalry.

#1. Ronda Rousey vs. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena

Ronda Rousey has been challenged by Julianna Pena

Since Ronda Rousey was the biggest star in women’s MMA, it is entirely possible she could earn an immediate title shot. Being an active WWE superstar does benefit as she is featured in weekly programming, so the UFC can take advantage.

In addition, reigning women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena hasn’t shied away from sharing her opinions about her.

“She’s killing it in the WWE, and she can make a ton more money doing what she does over there instead of doing the real s---. But if she wants to challenge herself and come back to the real stuff, I’ll be here."

The two are no strangers to one another as ‘Rowdy’ served as a coach on TUF opposite Pena’s mentor Miesha Tate. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ won that season, so it would be a full circle career moment if they competed in the octagon.

