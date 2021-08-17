5 most popular unranked fighters in the UFC today

The UFC’s ranking system has been used for a number of years now to decide which fighters are in contention for a UFC title, and which fighters are sliding down the ladder after a loss.

The UFC rankings are undoubtedly an important tool, but for the fans, they’re not as much of a big deal when it comes to deciding fighter popularity.

In fact, some of the biggest-drawing UFC fights in recent memory have largely ignored the UFC’s rankings and have instead been put together purely because they’re the clashes that fans want to see.

Watchu gonna do to the

Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/oEhzqjO8tQ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 16, 2021

So while it’s great for a fighter to become highly ranked in the UFC, it may not mean that they become popular – and on the other hand, some hugely popular fighters are not ranked highly at all.

With this in mind, here are five of the most popular unranked fighters in the UFC today.

#5. Sean O’Malley – UFC bantamweight

Sean O'Malley has suggested he's got no intention of becoming a ranked fighter in the UFC just yet

Given the hype around him right now, it’s quite surprising that rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley remains nowhere to be seen when it comes to the UFC rankings.

Despite this status, it’s undeniable that ‘The Sugar Show’ is almost certainly more popular with the fans than ranked fighters such as Cody Stamann, Merab Dvalishvili and Jimmie Rivera.

It’s also undeniable that O’Malley has some serious talent inside the octagon. ‘Sugar' is 6-1 in the UFC thus far, and has finished opponents like Eddie Wineland, Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho with brutal strikes.

4. Sean O'Malley v Eddie Wineland



The Suga Show returned with a killer KO.pic.twitter.com/26lIPqiH3w — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 15, 2020

However, it’s also fair to say that he hasn’t really been tested by an elite fighter in his UFC career to date. He did fight Marlon Vera, who is currently ranked at No.14, in 2020, but lost via TKO following a leg injury.

So will O’Malley look to beat an opponent who could elevate him into the UFC rankings in the near future? According to the man himself, it’s actually unlikely.

A recent interview with O'Malley saw him admit that as he gets paid the same amount regardless of his opponent, he’d rather avoid facing a ranked opponent until he’s on a contract with higher returns.

This may be seen as a smart plan, but it’ll also probably ensure that O’Malley remains one of the most popular unranked fighters in the UFC for at least a while yet.

