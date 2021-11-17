Colby 'Chaos' Covington is one of the UFC's top welterweights and arguably the most polarizing fighter in the sport. The former interim UFC welterweight champion recently challenged the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in an enthalling rematch. Covington took Usman to the limit in their first encounter at UFC 245, and did the same again at UFC 268.

Now, with back-to-back losses to the champion, Covington is in an interesting position in his career. He is clearly still one of the top welterweights, but finds himself in a unique spot.

'Chaos' has a number of options available to him with regard to his next fight. It remains to be seen whether he will pursue potentially lucrative offers, or whether he looks to get back into title contention. This list will look at 5 possible opponents for Colby Covington when he returns to the octagon.

#5. Colby Covington vs. Gilbert Burns

Kicking off this list of possible opponents for Colby Covington is former title-challenger Gilbert Burns. If Covington wants to get back on track as far as the rankings are concerned, a fight with Burns would do just that. Burns is currently the second-ranked welterweight in the UFC, so a win would help Covington maintain his top spot in the rankings.

Burns is coming off a unanimous decision win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264. Burns did what he needed to do to secure his victory over 'Wonderboy'. However, it wasn't the most exciting fight.

Since moving up to welterweight in 2019, Burns has performed well and has enjoyed great success. 'Durinho' is 5-1 since moving up to 170 lbs, with his only loss coming against the champion, Kamaru Usman.

An impressive win over Covington could get Burns another title shot, and vice-versa. The Brazilian has expressed his desire to fight Covington on multiple occasions. There's definitely animosity between the two which will come into play and sell the fight to fans.

