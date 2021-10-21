5 possible opponents for Ok Rae Yoon’s first title defense

Newly-crowned ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is on top of the world.

After a spectacular performance against 23-year-old superstar Christian Lee at ONE: Revolution, the South Korean now finds himself leading the pack as the top dog in ONE Championship’s stacked 170lb division.

That’s a pretty incredible accomplishment for someone who’s new to the promotion and was virtually unheralded. It has certainly been a phenomenal year for Ok Rae Yoon, who kicked things off in April by beating two of the best fighters at lightweight prior to facing Lee.

Ok Rae Yoon’s posted surprisingly dominant victories over former ONE world champion Marat ‘Cobra’ Gafurov and former UFC world champion Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez.

The wins earned him the nickname, ‘The Legend Killer,’ and rightfully so. Ok Rae Yoon’s accomplishments cannot be understated.

Capturing the lightweight world title in just his third fight in ONE Championship was certainly an astonishing feat, and Ok Rae Yoon has a fantastic future ahead of him.

The great thing about being the champion is that you often have the power to choose who is next, and Ok Rae Yoon has an entire division of contenders to pick from.

Here are five possible fights for Ok Rae Yoon’s first world title defense.

#5. Ok Rae Yoon vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

Nastyukhin is one of the most exciting lightweights in ONE Championship. However, he was reduced to nothingness in his April loss to Lee. The usually powerful and ultra-aggressive knockout puncher underwhelmed in his performance and just didn’t appear to be himself. As a result, he was stopped just a little past the one-minute mark in the first round after Lee caught him napping on defense.

Still, with a near-80 percent finishing rate, ‘Tim Nasty’ remains a legitimate threat. He’s still a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division and is currently ranked No. 5.

Lee failed to get Ok Rae Yoon out of there early, but Nastyukhin sure could. This fight would promise absolute fireworks.

Conversely, Ok Rae Yoon doesn’t possess the quick finishing capabilities Lee does, but he knows how to win. Somehow, he always finds a way. A fight against Nastyukhin should be a little more exciting. It would be a war between two guys who love to let their hands go.

