5 possible opponents for Sage Northcutt's comeback fight

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has been out of action since his ONE Championship debut in 2019. The 25-year-old suffered a debilitating first-round knockout loss at the hands of combat sports veteran Cosmo Alexandre. Alexandre’s thunderous right hand caused several fractures in Northcutt’s face, placing the young fighter on a road to recovery.

Sage Northcutt has been working on building his strength and confidence back up to compete again. His camp says they’ve identified what went wrong in his ONE Championship debut, and discovered that it was largely due to the weight class he was fighting in.

Sage Northcutt competed mostly in the 155-pound lightweight division during his time in the UFC. In ONE Championship, ‘Super’ made his promotional debut at welterweight. Alexandre proved to be the considerably bigger man during the fight.

In his return, Sage Northcutt says he plans on competing at a lower weight class, possibly ONE Championship’s lightweight division, which is a full 15 pounds lighter. There, the American has a whole host of options in terms of opponents when he makes his return.

Here are five possible opponents for Sage Northcutt’s comeback fight.

#5. Rahul Raju vs. Sage Northcutt

If Sage Northcutt really wanted to test the waters at lightweight before going off on the deep end, Indian veteran Rahul Raju is the guy to call. Raju has faced some of the best fighters in the promotion, including Shannon Wiratchai, former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio ‘The Rock’ Banario, the undefeated Garry Tonon, and former world title challenger Amir Khan.

Raju is from Kerala, India, but relocated to Singapore to study abroad. He originally trained in kung fu, but soon picked up mixed martial arts. He currently trains at Juggernaut Fight Club.

‘The Kerala Krusher’ is a very well-rounded fighter, featuring a good mix of striking and grappling skills. But he isn’t as dangerous in any single discipline as the other names on this list. It’s a relatively low risk for Sage Northcutt, who will have to rediscover who he is as a fighter inside the Circle.

Sage Northcutt would have a good enough test in front of him in Raju, one that should stoke his competitive fire once more.

