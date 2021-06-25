What happened to Sage Northcutt's face?

MMA fighter Sage Northcutt suffered a gruesome injury while fighting Cosmo Alexandre at ONE Championship in 2019. Northcutt received a hard blow to the face 29 seconds into the fight, which immediately knocked him out cold.

'Super Sage' was later taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with 8 fractures on his face. Northcutt underwent surgery that lasted nine hours.

According to his latest Instagram post, Sage Northcutt just got out of surgery which lasted 9 hours to correct 8 fractures. pic.twitter.com/VAHLciBAii — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2019

"Fresh out of surgery...I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Felling blessed for the care and the amazing support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too shabby..."I'll be back!" Next post is catheter removal...stay tuned - JK." said Sage Northcutt in his Instagram post.

You can watch the video of the dreadful knockout finish below:

This was Northcutt's first fight in ONE Championship after parting ways with the UFC and his first time competing in the middleweight division. 'Super Sage' has not made a return to combat sports since his brutal injury in 2019.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to fight Shinya Aoki earlier this year but had to pull out due to the lingering effects caused by COVID-19.

Sage Northcutt is going to move down a division or two for his next fight

After suffering defeat in his middleweight debut in ONE Championship against Cosmo Alexandre, Northcutt has expressed interest in going to the lightweight division.

"I'm not really thinking about any opponents right now. Just thinking that how I'm gonna go down two weight classes. My previous organisation I was in, I was 5-0 at 155 pounds... So, I'm gonna go back down. I've learnt my lesson about fighting a weight class too big...I'm expecting to be a smarter version of myself...A faster version of me because I'm going back down two weight classes and a more dominant version, because I was undefeated at that weight class, still am and I believe I'll be dominant there." said Sage Northcutt.

The 25-year-old has an MMA record of 11-3 and currently competes in ONE Championship. Northcutt previously competed in the UFC, where he won six out of his eight fights.

Edited by Avinash Tewari