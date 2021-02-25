Why did Sage Northcutt leave UFC?

Sage Northcutt, currently signed to One Championship, was considered one of UFC's brightest prospects back when he joined the promotion in 2015. 'Super Sage' had amassed a 5-0 record competing at Legacy FC, which convinced Dana White to sign him under the UFC banner at the age of 19.

Northcutt secured two consecutive wins after making his promotional debut, and went on to register a commendable 5-2 UFC record. However, the UFC president figured Northcutt had some improvements to make.

Following his fight against Zak Ottow in July 2018 (Northcutt's last fight under his UFC contract), White decided not to offer Super Sage a new deal.

"Sage is young, and Sage needs some work. Let him get some work in some other organizations, and we will see where this kid ends up in a couple of years, maybe we will pick him back up again," White said on UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton and Matt Serra.

While speaking to reporters after the The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale, White clarified that he bears no ill feelings towards Northcutt. He said the UFC didn't renew Northcutt's contract was because it was the 'right thing to do'.

"You guys all know me, you know when I usually release somebody, I am usually right, right? I don't want to badmouth the kid, I don't even want to sound like I am badmouthing the kid. I love the kid, I wish him the best... It was the right move for me, and I know it was the right move for him," said White.

Soon after becoming a free agent, Sage Northcutt worked out a new deal with One Championship, where he is presently competing.

When Dana White said Sage Northcutt should consider retiring from MMA

Sage Northcutt made his One Championship debut against Cosmo Alexandre in July 2019. He was knocked out within 30 seconds of the first round, and encountered multiple facial injuries following the fight.

Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White said that Sage Northcutt should consider retiring because MMA is not made for someone as young, smart, and charismatic as his former employee.

"I would really like to see Sage Northcutt retire. I hope he does. Good looking, charismatic kid, smart... I don’t want to sound like I’m shitting all over the guy, because I really like the kid a lot, but this isn’t the sport for him. I would love to see him retire before he seriously gets hurt," said White.

Dana White would like to see BJ Penn retire and would also like to see Sage Northcutt retire, says "this sport isn't for him" pic.twitter.com/k1vEjV1IMY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2019

Northcutt is now set to make his return after almost a two-year-long hiatus. The 24-year-old will challenge Shinya Aoki on April 28, 2021.