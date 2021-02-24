Former UFC star Sage Northcutt reportedly set to return to action

Former UFC star Sage Northcutt is set to return to action in ONE Championship. Ariel Helwani was informed by ONE officials about a matchup between former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt and two-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki.

The fight is scheduled for April 28th at ONE on TNT IV in the promotion's lightweight division. Northcutt will return to the cage after his brutal knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his debut with the promotion in May of 2019

Sage Northcutt will face Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE on TNT IV on April 28, ONE officials told @arielhelwani.



The fight will be contested in the promotion’s lightweight division, which has a 170-pound limit. pic.twitter.com/MrSIkj8rT8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 24, 2021

Shinya Aoki is a legend in the Asian MMA circuit and has been champion in a lot of major promotions including Shooto, DREAM and ONE. Known for his formidable jiu-jitsu, Aoki has amassed 46 victories in his career, 29 of them coming via submission.

Sage Northcutt is finally fit to fight after recovering from severe facial injuries that were a result of the Cosmo Alexandre bout. Sage Northcutt faced Cosmo Alexandre in ONE's 185 lbs welterweight division, which was 30 lbs higher than the weight he used to fight at in the UFC.

In the aftermath of his devastating defeat, Sage Northcutt talked about making a return at the promotion's 155 lbs featherweight division. However, in the lead up to his return, Sage Northcutt told Ariel Helwani:

"So, I have been talking about it with my coaches, my family. I feel like 170 just feels hydrated. It’s gonna be the best for me. Actually, my last fight was at a weight class even above that so I think going under 170 will be great for me, coming in hydrated, just feeling great. It’s gonna be really good."

Sage Northcutt on his move to ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt was on a three-fight win streak when the UFC decided not to extend his contract with the organization. 'Super' Sage was offered fights with Damian Maia and Santiago Ponzinibbio but decided to sign with ONE Championship in 2018.

Talking about his move to ONE Championship, Northcutt said:

"The UFC wanted to keep me as one of their fighters. My contract ended, and from there, I was looking forward to getting to see all the offers on the table. I had to wait for a 90-day period and the UFC tried to keep me. They offered me a fight in the top 10, but from there I went out to see ONE Championship."