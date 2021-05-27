5 possible outcomes of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre at 165 lbs

Earlier this week, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed UFC president Dana White told him Georges St-Pierre would be willing to come out of retirement for a bout against 'The Eagle'. Abdelaziz said it would be a non-title bout at a catchweight of 165 lbs.

Rumors of a fight between Khabib and St-Pierre have been doing the rounds for many years now, and in all honesty, it doesn't seem likely to happen. The former UFC lightweight champion has steadfastly stuck by the promise he made to his mother, while St-Pierre hasn't been seen in the Octagon since 2017.

However, there remains the faintest glimmer of hope among the MMA faithful, with Khabib and his father Abdulmanap having held 'Rush' in high regard. Should a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre now materialize at 165 lbs, here are five possible outcomes.

#5 Georges St-Pierre struggles with the weight cut and is severely compromised during the fight

UFC 217: Michael Bisping v Georges St-Pierre

The UFC hasn't been keen on catchweights over the years, but they'd probably make an exception if Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre agreed to fight each other. But the 165 lbs limit would significantly favor the former.

St-Pierre made a name for himself at welterweight, winning the title on two occasions and defending it nine times over the course of seven years. And to top it all off, his most recent bout was at middleweight, where he choked out Michael Bisping to become a two-weight UFC champion.

St-Pierre would find it extremely difficult to make 165 lbs, as he doesn't have much fat to cut. Khabib, meanwhile, has always struggled to stay within the lightweight limit and could use some breathing room.

At this weight, Georges St-Pierre might be severely compromised during a potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#4 Georges St-Pierre suffers from ring rust and is dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 217: Michael Bisping v Georges St-Pierre

The weight class won't be the only thing against Georges St-Pierre, should a potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov materialize. Having been out of action since November 2017, 'Rush' might be beaten at his own game by the constant pressure of Khabib.

The last time St-Pierre fought, he was returning to the Octagon after a four-year hiatus. And while he looked good against Bisping and got off the blocks quickly, he was cut up by elbows and was up against a 38-year-old opponent coming off a long layoff himself.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, now 32 years old and close to his physical prime, will be a different kettle of fish for Georges St-Pierre. Ring rust could play a major role for the Canadian, who isn't getting any younger at 40.

#3 GSP engages from range, stuffs takedowns and looks to take Khabib the distance

UFC 217: Michael Bisping v Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre would definitely hold the edge in the striking department against Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'Rush' used jabs, leg kicks and feints to put pressure on his opponents right from the outset, with a clear intent to invest on the power of accumulated damage.

Khabib was willing to stand and trade against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, but not for long. He will invariably shoot against GSP, whose takedown defense will likely prove to be the deciding factor in a potential fight. St-Pierre has a career takedown defense rate of 83%, having allowed 10 takedowns over the course of his career.

If St-Pierre matches or improves upon this rate, we might see him take the upper hand in a potential fight against Khabib. He could keep the clash standing, use his six-inch reach advantage to keep his opponent at a distance and outpoint him to a decision victory.

Georges St-Pierre's creative striking, combined with his efficiency and fight IQ, might give him the win if he manages to stuff Khabib Nurmagomedov's takedowns. Formulating about a strategy to beat Khabib, GSP once said:

"Khabib is very good against the fence. I would have to establish a game plan and everything, but I think what I would (have) needed to do is take the center of the Octagon right away, use a lot of feints and fakes, keep the fight all the way out or all the way in."

#2 Khabib is forced to use his defensive wrestling but outlasts St-Pierre

UFC 242 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier

Now, while Georges St-Pierre may not want the fight to go to the ground, he certainly won't be out of place if it gets there. One of the best grapplers the UFC has ever seen, the Canadian has six submissions wins in his professional career. More tellingly, he landed at least one takedown in all but two of his UFC fights.

It remains to be seen if GSP has the same explosiveness to successfully execute takedowns. But if he does, he could go on the offensive and catch Khabib Nurmagomedov unawares. 'The Eagle' has been taken down twice in the UFC, amounting to a defense rate of 84%, and might need to rely on his defensive wrestling.

While we haven't had to see a lot of it over the years, Khabib has shown skills off his back. Abel Trujillo and Gleison Tibau are the two men who've successfully taken the former UFC lightweight champion down, and the latter pushed Khabib to the limit. But the Dagestan roots have made themselves felt almost always, and GSP might not be able to hold down Khabib even if he's able to take him down.

Either way, if the fight hits the mat, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be at an advantage. He could use his explosive transitions and reversals to completely flip the switch on Georges St-Pierre.

#1 Khabib Nurmagomedov takes Georges St-Pierre down with ease and possibly even submits him

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

This appears to be the most likely outcome of a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. It's simply impossible to not back an undefeated, dominant 32-year-old against an opponent not only eight years older but also out of action for around four years.

Like GSP, Khabib too has taken down his opponent in all but two UFC fights. The Russian is unnaturally strong, and if he takes St-Pierre down, he will become a massive submission threat.

St-Pierre was submitted only once, in his eighth professional fight by Matt Hughes. And while he faced several decorated grapplers, a prime Khabib might be too much for the veteran to ward off over the course of five rounds.

It's tough to imagine GSP being able to stuff Khabib's takedowns. It's also tough to imagine him being able to mount an offense from the bottom.

While a prime version of Georges St-Pierre may have entered a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov as the favorite, 'Rush' might be better off staying retired in the current scenario despite his incredible legacy in the world of MMA.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.