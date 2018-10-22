5 Potential Roles For Daniel Cormier in WWE

I think Daniel Cormier could be a great crossover superstar

It is well known that Daniel Cormier is a huge WWE fan. So much so, that he is even considering trying out for a position at the commentary booth. In my opinion, that's not the only role he will be adept for in the world of sports entertainment. If indeed he does make the jump, there could be a variety of roles better suited for him.

The two division UFC Champion is a man who seems unstoppable within the octagon. He is slated to take on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230, and has said many a time that he plans to retire by his 40th birthday. At the age of 39, he may not have too many fights left in him.

Could Cormier follow in the footsteps of others like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and blaze a path for himself in the world of scripted combat, very soon? I think that he certainly could.

Here is a list of 5 roles that could be the right fit for Daniel Cormier, when he comes to WWE.

#5 Play-by-play commentator

Cormier could provide some interesting insights at the WWE commentary table

Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Daniel Cormier wants to step into the commentator's booth, having already had some first-hand experience in UFC.

One wonders how he will fare in the restrained WWE environment though because he will have Vince McMahon in his ear.

Cormier has been a long-time fan of sports entertainment, and therefore I don't doubt that he will actually be able to call the actual moves as they happen. I think he would be the perfect fit for SmackDown on FOX. This is especially in keeping with the rumours that FOX may want a more sports oriented approach.

