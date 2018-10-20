×
WWE/UFC Rumor Mill: Huge UFC Personnel Confirms Tryout With WWE

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
509   //    20 Oct 2018, 03:09 IST

Could we see another UFC talent in WWE?

What's the story?

Well, it was always thought that it may only be a matter of time before Daniel Cormier transitioned from UFC to WWE - and it seems that time may be now.

DC confirmed at his scrum in Las Vegas that he's going to Orlando after UFC 230 for a tryout - although it isn't for a role as an in-ring competitor, but actually as a commentator!

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier may very well still be plying in his trade in UFC, but the current Heavyweight Champion has never shied away from making headlines in the world of professional wrestling.

Whether it be the war of words he had with Cody Rhodes after his disparaging comments about the Young Bucks' unique style, or arguing with the Young Bucks themselves about earnings, DC has proven a controversial figure.

Cormier holds a record of 21-1-0 in UFC, but has recently shown his skills don't only exist within the Octagon, shining in some analyst speaking roles for the company of late.

Is DC coming to WWE?

The heart of the matter

Mike Bohn confirmed on Twitter tonight that Daniel Cormier will be heading to Orlando with the aim of gaining employment with WWE.

Cormier broke the news at his scrum in Las Vegas, stating that he's going to Orlando after UFC 230 for a tryout - although it isn't for a role as an in-ring competitor, but actually as a commentator!

What's next?

Well, while Cormier didn't give an exact date for his tryout, UFC 230 takes place on November third at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Cormier's challenger at the event is Derrick Lewis.

I guess it's eyes peeled for an announcement either way from then on!

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

