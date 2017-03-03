5 production techniques that UFC can learn from WWE

You know these all make sense - embrace it.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 13:23 IST

You just can’t beat WWE’s production

In the modern era of social media, you can get in quite a lot of trouble for speaking your mind. To be more specific, disrespecting a sport or event that a large number of people gravitate towards is a big mistake.

That's one of the many reasons there's this odd underlying tension between WWE and UFC fans and in reality, it doesn't actually make much sense.

The two companies share several similarities and whilst they may not always have the same kind of philosophies, at the end of the day, they have one goal and one objective - satisfy the fans. Oh, and make loads of money, but let's just forget about that one for a second.

In terms of producing the best show possible on a regular basis they both have their pros and their cons, but in terms of specifics, the WWE tends to blow the UFC out of the water more often than not.

A big reason for that is the fact they are a sports entertainment company as opposed to a company solely based on a sport. With that being said, some of the alterations that we're about to suggest aren't really all that outlandish and should be seriously considered by the UFC.

Who knows, it may improve the product to the point where people love it more so than they did before. So without further ado, here are five production techniques that UFC can learn from WWE.

#1 Vignettes

Before a fight, the UFC put on these nice two to three-minute promos to hype things up. Unfortunately, they pale in comparison to the work and effort that WWE put into their own, as they make things feel a little bit more important. Maybe it's the camera work or the music, but one way or another UFC needs to change things up.

It all feels very lather rinse repeat with the UFC promos, and a big part of that is because you can't really alter the format of two guys or girls in a ring waging war. However, what you can do is take snippets from past fights that link to the one you're trying to promote, change up the interview styles and show the fighters in different settings than we're used to seeing them in.

If you need an example - Jeff Hardy vs Edge at Judgement Day. Watch it.

Now to an old age tradition in the UFC.