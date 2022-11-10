5 prospects to watch out for at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

The UFC returns to New York City this weekend. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will go down at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple this Saturday, with two championship bouts and a number of explosive matchups on tap.

UFC 281 fan-made poster [Image via @needingart on Instagram]

The upcoming pay-per-view is quite stacked from top to bottom, featuring an interesting mix of veterans and prospects. This list explores some of the most promising up-and-coming talents on the roster ahead of their milestone appearance at the iconic MSG.

Here are five prospects to watch out for at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira.

#5. Chris Gutierrez (18-4-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)

Since coming up short in his promotional debut over four years ago, Chris Gutierrez has amassed a stellar seven-fight unbeaten streak. The 31-year-old is now hitting his athletic prime, and with the winning momentum behind him, expect this surging bantamweight to break into the top 15 very soon.

Gutierrez is coming off a scintillating bonus-winning TKO victory over Danaa Batgerel in his last outing. The American has eight knockout victories under his belt and notably has two wins via TKO from leg kicks. He is among the most devastating calf-kickers competing at 135 pounds.

At UFC 281, Gutierrez will take on the toughest test and biggest name of his career thus far. 'El Guapo' will be looking to send MMA veteran Frankie Edgar into retirement off a loss and make the most of his placement on the pay-per-view main card.

Edgar will be motivated to end his career with a win, while Gutierrez can benefit greatly from such an elevated platform if he comes out on top. Spoiling the MMA legend's swansong will not only see Gutierrez boost his stock, but could also see him claim the former champion's No.12 spot in the bantamweight rankings.

#4. Carlos Ulberg (5-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

After impressing the UFC brass with a knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series two years ago, Carlos Ulberg has enjoyed a decent start to his UFC career. The Kiwi light heavyweight lost his octagon debut but bounced back with two wins in a row, taking his record to 5-1.

Training alongside middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and other members of the renowned City Kickboxing (CKB) gym in Auckland, New Zealand, certainly bodes well for Ulberg's future.

While he has only six professional MMA fights on his record, Carlos Ulberg was a distinguished kickboxer before transitioning to his current sport. With 12 knockouts on his kickboxing resumé and already three finishes in his brief MMA career so far, 'Black Jag' has the tools to shake things up in the 205-pound division.

He will kick off the prelims at the upcoming pay-per-view and will square off against Romanian prospect Nicolae Negumereanu, who is riding a four-fight win streak. Like Ulberg, Negumereanu is also known for his fight-ending power, with eight knockout wins under his name.

This is an explosive matchup on paper and is unlikely to go the distance. Ulberg will be eager to pick up his third win inside the octagon and also set the tone for his CKB teammates Brad Riddell, Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya.

#3. Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1, UFC)

Like the two previous entries in this article, Claudio Puelles also lost his promotional debut before compiling an impressive win streak. Since losing his disappointing octagon debut over half a decade ago, Puelles has won all five of his bouts since then, including three wins via kneebars.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Claudio Puelles might be the most underrated lightweight at the moment. Claudio Puelles might be the most underrated lightweight at the moment. 👀 https://t.co/GDtUoTWPpP

Puelles is among the most lethal grappling specialists in the UFC lightweight division. The Peruvian has seven submission wins on his record, and it's safe to say that if he gets a stronghold on his opponent's leg, a tap-out is seemingly inevitable. In his last two bouts, he submitted Chris Gruetzemacher and Clay Guida with picture-perfect kneebars.

Puelles will have a chance to finally break into the lightweight top 15 when he takes on perennial contender Dan Hooker in the main card opener. Hooker has fought the best of the best at 155 pounds, and despite coming up short against the top-tier lightweights, 'The Hangman' is still very dangerous.

Puelles will have to force grappling exchanges and create chaotic scrambles if he is to find a way past his Kiwi counterpart's solid striking base. If he manages to do so, the likelihood of 'The Prince of Peru' extending his win streak and claiming Hooker's No.12 spot in the rankings compounds tenfold.

#2. Erin Blanchfield (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

After compiling an impressive record in Invicta FC, Erin Blanchfield signed with the UFC last year. The 23-year-old American has already picked up three wins inside the octagon that have vaulted her to the No.12 spot in the women's flyweight rankings.

Blanchfield boasts a suffocating style of fighting and usually likes to smother her opponents with top pressure and ground-and-pound. 'Cold Blooded' has not been finished in her career so far, with her lone loss coming via split decision. At just 23, her skills are far ahead of her experience and she certainly has a bright future.

Blanchfield will be looking to defend her No.12 spot in the flyweight rankings when she takes on fan favorite Molly McCann this weekend. 'Meatball' is coming off back-to-back knockout victories, which has seen her popularity reach new heights. The Liverpudlian sits three spots behind Blanchfield in the rankings.

McCann showcased tremendous takedown defense in her last outing and has undeniably improved her grappling game. However, against a jiu-jitsu black belt like her American foe, the Brit has her work cut out for her. As such, Blanchfield is the biggest betting favorite on the card.

#1. Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Back in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottman Azaitar made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Azaitar and his team allegedly breached security protocols, potentially putting the entire event in jeopardy.

Just one day before the pay-per-view, Dana White was clearly livid and even stated that Azaitar had been released from the promotion for compromising the COVID-free bubble created on Yas Island.

MMA mania @mmamania



Dana White on firing Ottoman Azaitar for helping some mysterious bagman break into the Fight Island Bubble #UFC257 Dana White on firing Ottoman Azaitar for helping some mysterious bagman break into the Fight Island Bubble #UFC257https://t.co/t2hfQvCxVg

Prior to his momentary booting from the organization, Azaitar was among the most highly touted prospects on the roster. The unbeaten phenom boasts an incredible 13-0 record, comprising 10 knockouts and two submissions. In his two fights, 'The Bulldozer' came away with vicious finishes, both of which earned him Performance of the Night bonuses.

Time appears to have healed the relationship between Azaitar and the promotion. The 32-year-old will return to the octagon following a two-year hiatus when he locks horns with Matt Frevola at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Considering how long it's been since his last fight, Azaitar might have to overcome some ring-rust early on against Frevola. If he upholds his 100% finish rate in the UFC and does so in spectacular fashion, the most stacked division in the promotion will have yet another unranked championship prospect chomping at the bit to break into the top 15.

Poll : 0 votes