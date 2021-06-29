5 public altercations that involved UFC stars

The UFC’s athletes are renowned for fighting each other in the octagon. While things are naturally violent inside the cage, the fighters are largely respectful and happy to avoid scrapping out of the cage. However, that’s not always the case.

There have been several occasions where the UFC’s fighters have become involved in public altercations.

At times the UFC fighters involved have been labeled heroes and, other times, villains. Either way, these incidents have made the headlines.

With that in mind, here are five public altercations that involved UFC stars:

#5 UFC legend B.J. Penn knocked out in Hawaii street fight

Former UFC champ B.J. Penn found himself on the wrong end of a knockout in a bizarre 2019 street fight

B.J. Penn is undoubtedly a legend of the UFC. 'The Prodigy' won the UFC lightweight and welterweight titles during his lengthy career. During his storied career, Penn defeated the likes of Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, and Diego Sanchez along the way.

However, B.J. Penn’s later years have not been so kind to him. Not only did the Hawaiian go on a seven-fight losing streak at the end of his UFC career, but he also started to become involved in a worrying number of public altercations outside the octagon too.

Easily the most infamous of these incidents took place in August 2019. In a bizarre clip made public online by TMZ, Penn was shown in an angry altercation with an unknown man in his hometown of Hilo, Hawaii.

Incredibly, the clip showed Penn being caught with a left hook that seemed to knock him out completely, sending him sprawling flat-backed to the ground.

UPDATE: Second vid shows BJ Penn getting KO'd when the fight spilled into the street https://t.co/5oDkSQXguL pic.twitter.com/LBkloncfc0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

The footage was particularly disturbing given that Penn had been renowned for an iron chin in his UFC days and had never been outright knocked out in the octagon.

More footage showing Penn pummelling his foe on the ground later surfaced. The UFC was horrified enough to cut the legend from the roster, bringing an abrupt end to his storied career.

UFC legend BJ Penn was involved in ANOTHER bar fight, pummeling a man down to the ground https://t.co/u8VBD3UB2N pic.twitter.com/evevJ9QCKP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

