5 questions that could be answered at UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

This weekend, the UFC visits Montreal for a major pay-per-view, which will serve as the first pay-per-view in Montreal since 2015. UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena features two title fights, and overall, has a very intriguing card with plenty to consider.

Naturally, many questions are leading into this event, too, from who will come out with the titles to what lies ahead for some other fighters.

With that in mind, here are five questions that could be answered at UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena.

#5. Will Benoit Saint-Denis get to compete at all?

With less than a week to go for UFC 315, the injury bug has unfortunately robbed the event of one of the best fights on the card. This weekend's main card opener was set to see lightweight brawlers Benoit Saint-Denis and Joel Alvarez do battle in what likely would've been a thriller.

Both men are currently ranked in the top fifteen at 155 pounds, and Alvarez would've been coming into the fight riding a three-fight win streak. With Saint-Denis having fought Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano previously, this would've been a chance for 'El Fenomeno' to step up.

Unfortunately, Alvarez is now out of action because of a hand injury. Current reports suggest that there's been no word on whether Saint-Denis will still compete in Montreal, but in many ways, it'd be good for him if he can.

Firstly, 'God of War' has likely been preparing for this clash for some time, and naturally, will want to be paid! Secondly, given he's lost his last two fights, he could do with a win right now - and facing a late-notice opponent who is likely less dangerous than Alvarez could give him a good opportunity to do so.

Whether Saint-Denis will still be in action this weekend, then, will be a story to keep an eye on across this week.

#4. Should Jose Aldo still be fighting in the UFC in 2025?

One of the saddest things about watching MMA is that so many legendary fighters end up harming their legacy by holding on for too long. When former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo retired in 2022 following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, it felt about right.

Despite being past his prime, Aldo had come into the bout on a solid three-fight win streak, and going out on a loss to a future champ like 'The Machine' was a fair way for him to hang up his gloves.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian then made the decision to return in 2024, and while he beat Jonathan Martinez in his comeback fight, he looked rusty in a loss to Mario Bautista in October.

This weekend will see Aldo lock horns with Aiemann Zahabi. While he's ranked at No.14 in the bantamweight division, it's safe to say that the Canadian is the most unheralded opponent Aldo has faced in many years.

If he can win, then, perhaps, it'd be best for Aldo to re-retire on a victory. If he loses, it'd be a clear sign that in 2025, the Brazilian simply should not be fighting. With that considered, this is an intriguing bout, but for largely the wrong reasons.

#3. Will Father Time finally catch Valentina Shevchenko?

Time flies in the world of the UFC, and this December marks ten years since the octagon debut of Valentina Shevchenko. In terms of the flyweight division, 'Bullet' has now been dominating proceedings since 2018, seven years ago. The question of whether Father Time will finally catch up to Shevchenko is one that's been asked for a long time now.

She turned 37 in March, and a couple of years ago, it looked like she was beginning to slow down. She struggled past Taila Santos in 2022 and then lost her flyweight title to Alexa Grasso in 2023.

However, after initially failing to regain it in a rematch, 'Bullet' dominated Grasso in their trilogy bout last year, looking better than ever. So was that a sign that she's ready for another dominant run, or was it one last hurrah for a fighter who is finally getting old?

We should find out this weekend, as Manon Fiorot is a dangerous opponent with top-class striking, but she's unproven enough on the ground to suggest that. At her best, Shevchenko should deal with her easily. If that isn't the case, though, then one of the greatest champions in UFC history could reach the end of her prime in Montreal.

#2. How can Jack Della Maddalena withstand the pressure Belal Muhammad will put on him?

In many ways, Jack Della Maddalena is lucky to be in the position that he is. This weekend will see him challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight title, even though he is only ranked at No.5 in the division.

Essentially, were it not for an injury to Shavkat Rakhmonov, 'JDM' would not be facing Muhammad in Montreal. However, the Australian has a chance in this fight as he's unbeaten in the UFC at 7-0, and most recently stopped Gilbert Burns in a thriller.

The Burns fight did raise a couple of red flags, though. Della Maddalena seemed to struggle at times with the Brazilian's takedowns, giving up seven of them, and was controlled for a total of five minutes.

Muhammad is an even more effective wrestler than Burns, and unlike 'Durinho', who gets tired during the fight, the pressure that 'Remember the Name' is capable of putting on an opponent is unbelievable.

So can Della Maddalena find a way to withstand that pressure and use his rapid hands and punching power to hurt Muhammad before he's dragged into the kind of grinding fight the champ loves? If he can do that, then he could upset the odds and become a UFC champion in Montreal.

#1. Can Belal Muhammad beat one of the welterweight division's new breed?

UFC legend Matt Hughes used to say that a champion couldn't call themselves a real champion until they'd defended their title at least once. This weekend, Belal Muhammad will attempt to do just that when he puts his welterweight title on the line against Jack Della Maddalena.

It's hard to question 'Remember the Name' at this point. While he isn't the most exciting fighter to watch, his wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, and Demian Maia, among others, have rightly elevated him to the top of the 170-pound division.

The question around him coming into this fight, then, is how he'll deal with a fighter who could be seen as part of the welterweight division's next generation. Along with the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Sean Brady, Joaquin Buckley, and Carlos Prates, Della Maddalena has breathed new life into the division.

Slowly, those men appear to be taking over the older generation, beating the likes of Burns, Thompson, Edwards, and Colby Covington.

Can Muhammad avoid the fate of his four contemporaries? He does hold a win over Brady, which bodes well, but it's fair to say that Brady has improved dramatically since.

If Muhammad, at the age of 36, can turn back the challenge of 'JDM', then it bodes well for his title reign as a whole. If he can't, then it will almost act as the final nail in the coffin of his generation at 170 pounds.

