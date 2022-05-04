5 questions that will be answered at UFC 274

The UFC kicks off their May event schedule with a bang when they return to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The pay-per-view event is stacked with many exciting bouts and MMA legends possibly competing in the promotion for the final time. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will look to continue his reign when he takes on Justin Gaethje. The champion will look to cement his legacy as one of the best 155-pounders in the promotion’s history.

The co-main event is also intriguing as Rose Namajunas will look to defend her strawweight championship against Carla Esparza. It’s a rematch eight years in the making as the champion looks to avenge a loss from earlier in her career. They have both come a long way since TUF season 20, so it’ll be interesting to see what transpires.

This list will look at five questions that will be answered at UFC 274.

#5. Will Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua compete for the final time at UFC 274?

It’s no secret that former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua is nearing the end of his career. Rua will take on another veteran in Ovince Saint Preux at the event. The bout will be his first since November 2020, when Paul Craig defeated him via second-round TKO.

Following the loss, Dana White told reporters that he felt it was time for the former champion to retire.

“Shogun didn’t look like Shogun to me tonight. Shogun looked old and looked like a shell of his former self tonight. So, yeah, I’d like to see him hang it up, hopefully.” - Dana White on ‘Shogun’ Rua’s loss to Paul Craig.

At this stage of his career, Rua has nothing left to prove. He has done it all in the sport dating back to his tenure in Pride FC. He is already a member of the Fight Wing of the Hall of Fame for his 2011 bout with Dan Henderson.

#4. Will UFC 274 be Donald Cerrone’s final bout with the promotion

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Donald Cowboy Cerrone ( @Cowboycerrone ) vs. Joe Lauzon ( @JoeLauzon ) is a go for April 30, per sources. Two of the most respected vets of the lightweight division over the last decade. Good matchmaking. I like it. First reported by @MMAjunkie. Donald Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) vs. Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) is a go for April 30, per sources. Two of the most respected vets of the lightweight division over the last decade. Good matchmaking. I like it. First reported by @MMAjunkie. https://t.co/EBWJHxQnGf

It is possible that UFC 274 will be Donald Cerrone’s final bout with the promotion. He is scheduled to kick off the main card when he returns to lightweight for a bout with Joe Lauzon.

‘Cowboy’ has been a fan favorite since making his octagon debut in 2011. Prior to his debut, he fought in the WEC, so he has been affiliated with ZUFFA for over a decade. Despite coming up short in his title opportunities, he has still had a successful career.

His 23 wins are tied for first for most wins in the promotion’s history. He is also tied with current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for most post-fight bonuses in the promotion’s history. He is currently winless in his last six bouts dating back to his 2019 loss to Tony Ferguson. With that said, Cerrone’s time with the promotion could possibly come to an end on Saturday night.

#3. Which MMA veteran will snap their losing skid at UFC 274?

There will be a lot at stake when Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler compete at UFC 274. Both fighters are in need of a big win to remain in the title picture in the stacked lightweight division.

Chandler is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje, which many considered to be 'Fight of the Year' in 2021. It was a true slugfest and showed how resilient and durable the former Bellator lightweight champion is. For years, many fans and media members considered ‘Iron’ one of the top lightweights in the world.

He finished Dan Hooker in his debut, but has since lost back-to-back fights, including a title loss to Charles Oliveira.

There’s arguably more pressure on Ferguson as the former TUF winner is on a three-fight losing skid. The bookmakers currently have him as a +290 underdog, while Chandler is a -385 favorite.

#2. Who will win the UFC women’s strawweight championship rematch?

FightClub @fightclub



Will history repeat itself in this Saturday’s Co-Main event? 🤔 December 12, 2014: The Ultimate Fighter Finale - Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas via Submission (1:26, RD3)Will history repeat itself in this Saturday’s Co-Main event? 🤔 #UFC274 December 12, 2014: The Ultimate Fighter Finale - Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas via Submission (1:26, RD3)Will history repeat itself in this Saturday’s Co-Main event? 🤔 #UFC274 https://t.co/EoycjEk6OG

The co-main event of UFC 274 will see Carla Esparza and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas compete in a long-awaited rematch. It is long overdue as both are significant to the division’s history.

Their first encounter took place on the TUF season 20 finale, during which Esparza submitted Namajunas in the third round. She was the more experienced fighter and it showed that night. It was a historic TUF season as the promotion introduced a new women’s 115lb division and crowned the inaugural champion after the final.

‘Cookie Monster’s reign didn’t last very long as she lost the title to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her first title defense. Meanwhile, ‘Thug Rose’ continued ascending the strawweight rankings and became one of the top pound-for-pound women’s fighters in MMA. She will look to avenge her loss to Esparza, while the challenger will look to become a two-time champion.

#1. Will Charles Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title reign continue?

Charles Oliveira v Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje is a very intriguing main event. The reigning champion has evolved since his return to 155lbs in 2017. Aside from a TKO loss to Paul Felder, he has been spectacular at lightweight.

Oliveira is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak that saw him set the record for most finishes in the promotion’s history. He has finished some of the top lightweights in the world, including Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

There is a lot at stake for ‘Do Bronx’ as he looks to earn his second title defense against Gaethje. If he adds ‘The Highlight’ to his resume of title defenses, it could further catapult him into superstardom.

Gaethje will look to take advantage of the openings in Oliveira’s striking. The champion was dropped in both his recent bouts with Chandler and Poirier. Eventually, he might not be able to quickly regroup, which could make him vulnerable against a striker of Gaethje’s caliber.

Edited by C. Naik