5 under the radar UFC fights to look forward to in December

2021 has been a great year for UFC fans, with a plethora of incredible events paired with some exceptional matchmaking. Now entering the final month of the year, the UFC are looking to go out with a bang.

There are three fight cards scheduled for December: UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo, UFC 269, and UFC Fight Night: Daukaus vs. Lewis. Fights such as Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena and Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font are rightly taking up the headlines in MMA media.

But there are multiple fan-friendly fights that are going under the radar. In the following list, we breakdown five of said fights that take place in December. Honorable mentions go to Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain, Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells, and Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

#5. Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelly - UFC 269

UFC 269 is a stacked event featuring some of the best fighters the promotion has to offer. Champions, challengers and rising contenders at the top of the card are taking much of the fan's attention, but there are a number of bouts hidden in the prelims that deserve recognition.

One of those is the bantamweight bout between Randy 'The Zohan' Costa and Tony 'Primetime' Kelly. Both men are still relatively early in their MMA careers, but have demonstrated in their recent UFC performances that they are both solid prospects with bright futures in the division.

Costa has a 100 percent finishing rate, having never gone the distance in his eight-fight career. He currently has two UFC wins on his record, having KO'd both Boston Salmon and Journey Newson in the first round.

Tony Kelly holds a 7-2 record and has gone 1-1 inside the promotion. His most recent victory took place at UFC Fight Island 5, where he picked up a decision victory over Ali AlQaisi.

