5 reasons why Claressa Shields could become the biggest star in women's MMA

In recent times we have seen many MMA fighters make the transition to boxing. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017 - a fight with the most PPV buys in combat sports history.

Kimbo Slice, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Fabio Maldonado have had success in the squared circle. Now, Ben Askren is the next to crossover against ‘boxer’ Jake Paul this weekend.

Only time Ben Askren ever touches me ... he done fucked up pic.twitter.com/qDuYSWsrcV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2021

While some MMA stars can easily adjust to the world of boxing, elite boxers having success in the cage is a rare occurrence. Yet that is exactly what undefeated professional boxer Claressa Shields will attempt against Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 this June.

Here are five reasons why Claressa Shields could become the biggest star in women's MMA.

5. Gold

Olympic Gold

Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields won gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, the first American in history - male or female - to ever achieve this feat.

Before Shields turned professional in November 2016 she had amassed a phenomenal amateur record, winning 77 of 78 fights, 19 of those won via knockout. Comparable to someone like Vasyl Lomachenko, this kind of fighting pedigree is rarely seen in combat sports. It will give Shields a great advantage when learning MMA techniques.

4. Titles

Claressa Shields v Ivana Habazin - Press Conference

‘T-Rex’ has held multiple world championships in three different weight classes. She currently holds the record of becoming a two and three-weight world champion in the fewest professional fights.

Not only that, Shields is the only boxer in history - male or female - to hold all four major world titles in boxing simultaneously, in two weight divisions.

Claressa Shields carried her phenomenal amateur boxing pedigree into her professional boxing career, and after 11 fights remained undefeated in the ring. Future MMA opponents will not want to stand and trade with her in the cage.

3. Claressa Shields Is A Role Model

The Women in Sports Foundation 40th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Awards Gala - Inside

The self-proclaimed GWOAT [Greatest Woman Of All Time], Shields believed in herself from an early age. Although her father, Bo Shields, initially piqued her interest in boxing, he believed it was a ‘man’s sport’ and wasn’t very encouraging. ‘T-Rex’ credits her grandmother for helping her overcome gender restrictions.

Shields is an ambassador for gender equality in boxing, which she insists is under-covered by the media. With meaningful messages like this and charismatic appearances on the likes of the Joe Rogan Experience, Shields has the potential to be the next female superstar in MMA.

2. Age

Claressa Shields v Hanna Gabriels

Two Olympic gold medals and multiple professional world titles in different weight classes - and Claressa Shields has only recently turned 26 years old. What this woman has already accomplished is nothing short of sensational, to think that she could also prove to be one of the best in MMA is mind boggling.

The MMA debut of @Claressashields now has a date and opponent 📆 pic.twitter.com/TXBFrwXDp2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

One of the biggest arguments against the transition from boxing to MMA is time. How long it takes a boxer to learn new skills in an arena that is largely unfamiliar. One thing is certain: Shields has not even reached the peak of her fighting career - so time is definitely on her side.

1. Holly Holm

Holm v Pennington

Perhaps the most famous and successful move from boxing to MMA, Holly Holm is the exception to the rule. Holm came into MMA as a multiple-time world professional boxing champion, successfully defending her title 18 times, in three different weight classes.

She shocked the world in 2015, annihilating Ronda Rousey to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight championship.

Claressa Shields signed a three-year deal with PFL last November. She now trains under IBJJF World Champion Roberto Alencar, alongside none other than Holly Holm.

If ‘T-Rex’ is looking to be the next female MMA superstar, she is definitely going about it the right way.