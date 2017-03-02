5 reasons Conor McGregor should fight Shinsuke Nakamura

A dream match for the ages.

Nakamura's charisma is matched only by McGregor's

Conor McGregor is the biggest name on the planet when it comes to MMA. The Notorious One has made such an impact in his run with premier MMA promotion, the UFC, that he has garnered worldwide mainstream appeal for his ability to talk trash and then back it up inside the octagon.

Shinsuke Nakamura, on the other hand, is one of the most recognisable names in the world of pro-wrestling. Now part of WWE's NXT roster, The King of Strong Style made a name for himself as a premier wrestler during his days in Japan with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he put on world class matches against the likes of AJ Styles.

Despite these two men never having crossed paths professionally, it would be an undisputed treat to see them square off. The best from two different yet similar worlds clashing in a match that will draw in audiences from all across the planet. It would be one hell of a dream match.

So, without further ado, here are 5 reasons why Conor McGregor should fight Shinsuke Nakamura:

#5 Their charisma

Conor McGregor's rise to superstardom can be attributed to the fact that he is the most charismatic fighter to ever step foot inside an octagon. He has a devil may care attitude that grates on his opponent's nerves while at the same time endearing him to fans all around the world.

The key difference between McGregor and somebody like Chael Sonnen – a great trash talker in his own right – is that the Irishman is always able to back up his words with incredible performances when it comes to the actual fight.

Shinsuke Nakamura utilised his superb charisma to make himself one of the most popular wrestlers during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling but what is truly impressive is how well he has managed to win over the western audiences even with his limited grasp of the English language.

Using nothing more than his body language and ability to connect with audiences he has wowed the WWE Universe like no other non-English speaking wrestler has before him. He is truly one of a kind.

Putting these two up against one another will ensure that they are able to use their high levels of charisma and work both with and against each other with little difficulty, all the while drawing audiences into their feud.