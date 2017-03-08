5 Reasons why Dana White is an easier boss to work for than Vince McMahon

Don't let Vince see this.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 12:41 IST

Is Dana the better businessman?

Dana White and Vince McMahon clearly have two very different ideologies when it comes to their respective companies. Obviously, we don't know them personally, but over the years, many stories have been revealed by past employees that hint at what the leaders are like behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

It's certainly an interesting way to provide fans with the kind of information that they crave when it come to either Dana or Vince, and we can't be 100% sure as to the validity of some of the tales. However, we're smart enough to realise when White and McMahon are being genuine as the stressful nature of their jobs can cause a few slips of the tongue here and there.

In this particular article, we're going to focus on why Dana is a tad superior as compared to Vince when it comes to how much easier it would be to work for him, but at the same time many may prefer working for Vince for that exact reason - it's challenging.

We personally wouldn't want to get into a screaming match with the guy, which is a perfect way to lead into the piece itself. So here are five reasons Dana White is an easier boss to work for than Vince McMahon.

#1 Honesty

Dana doesn’t pull any punches

Whether it's in a closed room or in front of the media at a press conference, Dana White doesn't like to hold his tongue. He'll swear at you, berate your performance and even permanently ban you from the UFC because of something you've done. Just ask Paul Daley about that last one.

By comparison, Vince is quite similar, but he's not entirely on the same level.

Because of the black and white nature of the MMA business, you know what you're getting with Dana because there's just no reason for him to hold anything back. When it comes to Vince, however, he may have future or alternative methods when it comes to long-term planning and addressing talent. If you don't believe us, just ask Bret Hart.

Now to a point that is considered important by many.