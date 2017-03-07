5 Reasons why Dana White was right not to fight Vince McMahon

It would've been explosive, that's for sure.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 10:04 IST

Dana vs Vince was on the table at one point – before White shot it down

Way back when Vince McMahon called up Dana White and suggested that the two men fight one another. No, we're not joking. Vince was adamant that the idea would be a rousing success and was willing to do it either in the squared circle or the octagon, with the latter likely being his preference.

So basically, if you want to sum up Vinnie Mac in one short story this would probably be it.

Dana hasn't been one to shy away from a fight in the past and was even preparing to take on Tito Ortiz in a boxing match at one stage around a decade ago. However, Vince is an entirely different animal and you really wouldn't know what to expect from the guy. This doesn't mean we wouldn't want to see it, because obviously we would - but we think Dana made the right move.

If you disagree with us then that's fine, but you're likely someone who eats up wrestling rumours for breakfast and treats them as fact. In this instance, however, the two were never really that close to getting the deal done with the idea stemming from Vince originally wanting The Undertaker to face then-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. But that's another story for another day.

So without further ado, here are five reasons Dana White was right not to fight Vince McMahon.

#1 Lose-lose situation

Vince is an animal

Let's be honest with ourselves, what did Dana White really have to gain here?

At the time of WrestleMania 27, the UFC were coming off the back of their best year in company history, and in no way shape or form did Dana need to do this financially. Plus, when it comes to the fight itself, it would've been the biggest lose-lose situation of his entire life.

If he went in there and beat the hell out of Vince McMahon, all he has accomplished is battering an old man who was in his mid-60s. However, if he lost, then he would pretty much be humiliated for all of eternity and everyone would use it against him for many, many years to come.

So really - there was absolutely no upside and Dana was smart to turn it down. Onto a factor that Dana is happy to admit.