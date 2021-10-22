5 reasons why Henry Cejudo is the perfect man to defeat Alexander Volkanovski

The absence of Henry Cejudo has left mixed martial arts fans wondering if he will ever return to action. The former two-division titleholder left a huge impression before he parted ways with the UFC.

After avenging his loss to Demetrious Johnson, the newly crowned Henry Cejudo defended his title against two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. The knockout win against Dillashaw compounded into an even bigger success when the post-fight chaos settled.

TJ Dillashaw was suspended for banned substances and stripped of his bantamweight title following the Henry Cejudo loss.

With the vacant 135-pound gold up for grabs, Henry Cejudo seized the moment like he has done so many times before in his athletic career. 'Triple C' earned the status of two-division champion after defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO in the third round.

As a former Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo is accustomed to the harsh realities of competition, especially at the highest level. After witnessing the title defense Alexander Volkanovski earned against Brian Ortega, Cejudo seems more than ready to come out of retirement and remind everyone of his accolades.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons why Henry Cejudo is the perfect man to defeat Alexander Volkanovski.

#5. Henry Cejudo is accustomed to high pressure situations

As a former Olympic champion, Henry Cejudo has seen the highest forms of athletic competition. Even as an often undersized athlete, 'Triple C' found a path to victory in high-pressure situations. In his first 135-pound title defense, the two-division champion was tasked with fighting evasive former bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz.

The two fought an intense and closely contested bout until the second round, which saw momentum swing in favor of Henry Cejudo. After launching a vicious knee, Cejudo caught Cruz flush and knocked out the former titleholder. Despite protesting the stoppage, the damage was enough for Cejudo to secure his first bantamweight title defense in dramatic fashion.

With a storied combat sports career, the experience Henry Cejudo brings into each contest is enough reason to suggest that he could compete with Alexander Volkanovski. While he would certainly be outsized in a prospective fight, 'Triple C' has never been short on skill and determination.

Henry Cejudo thrives in high-pressure situations. After having his Peroneal nerve affected in his fight against Marlon Moraes, it looked like Cejudo's fire to capture a second title was distinguishing faster than he could stoke it. In the second and third rounds, he showed championship resolve and regathered his composure.

Demonstrating what legends are made of, Henry Cejudo conquered adversity and managed to finish Moraes in the third round. Despite the accumulation of leg kick damage, 'The Messenger' sent a notice to every 135-pound fighter on the roster.

