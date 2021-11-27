5 Reasons why Justin Gaethje deserves the next lightweight title shot instead of Islam Makhachev

Since making his MMA debut, Justin ‘ The Highlight’ Gaethje has developed into one of the top lightweights in the sport. After going 17-0, the then-WSOF lightweight champion signed with the UFC.

Justin Gaethje is 6-3 in the UFC and has made a strong case for a title shot, especially with his recent performances. There is currently an ongoing debate on whether Gaethje or Islam Makhachev should receive the next title shot. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, and both Gaethje and Makhachev will be eyeing the victor.

During his UFC 268 pre-fight media appearances, Gaethje was vocal on why he deserves the next title shot.

“If I don’t get the shot, we riot. We go to war. I have to be biased when it comes to this. I’m not going to be here for much longer, so if I were to get snubbed again then, yeah, I’d have to do something about it.”

This list will look at 5 reasons why Justin Gaethje deserves the next UFC lightweight title shot instead of Islam Makhachev.

#5. Justin Gaethje is currently the more lucrative option

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 This fan angle of the Gaethje vs Chandler fight 😍 This fan angle of the Gaethje vs Chandler fight 😍 https://t.co/OGDOJoBIL1

Kicking off this list of reasons why Justin Gaethje deserves the next UFC lightweight title shot is he’s currently the bigger draw.

‘The Highlight’ began his UFC career with a bang as he defeated Michael Johnson by second-round TKO after a flurry of knees and punches. Since then, Gaethje has continued to prove himself. Even in defeat he remains among the top lightweights in the UFC. Gaethje's fighting style has made him a very popular fighter. His most recent bout with Michael Chandler was moved to the opener of UFC 268 and had fans on their feet.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX Relive the epic battle between Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson Relive the epic battle between Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson https://t.co/PgqqoAfauz

Gaethje continues to bring that same energy in every fight. This has been demonstrated with his post-fight bonuses thus far. Out of his 9 UFC bouts, Gaethje has been awarded Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night on 8 occasions. This is significant as it shows that even after suffering a loss, Gaethje's fighting style remains exciting.

Although Makhachev has been impressive during his 9-fight win, it would be a tougher sell if he headlined a PPV. The UFC wants to generate the highest PPV buyrate they can and Gaethje appears to be a more lucrative option than Makhachev. The multiple Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses help Gaethje's case. However, Makhachev is starting to gain more momentum. And so, it would be better for him to fight another top-5 contender. Defeating another top-5 lightweight would further legitimize his winning streak and would become a great marketing tool for the UFC.

