5 Reasons Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Defeat Conor Mcgregor at UFC 229

Conor McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229!

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are slated to face each other at UFC 229. The two fighters don't have the best rapport with each other. In fact, it might be safe to say that ahead of their fight, two are already at blows with each other.

The Russian's UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line, as McGregor finally makes his return to the UFC. The two of them have exchanged heated words over the period of the last few months.

In April, Conor made headlines but for all the wrong reasons as he threw a metal dolly through a bus which had Khabib in it. Conor has become a figure that a lot of people look up to, and his actions in attacking a bus full of UFC fighters and endangering innocent people in his quest to get at Khabib was seen as an unforgivable offence. He would be arrested and felony charges were pressed against him.

Nurmagomedov had intimidated and attacked Lobov, who was a friend of Conor McGregor. Lobov had criticised Khabib for pulling out of fights, and Khabib put his hands on him during the confrontation. While being loyal to his friends is an excellent trait, it does not excuse what McGregor did. His actions led to two fighters being pulled from UFC 223, after suffering injuries from the broken glass.

Since then, the legal problems McGregor faced are a thing of the past, with the Irish former UFC Champion being sentenced to Community Service as well as three days of anger management.

With all of this bad blood between the two of them, McGregor and Khabib's fight has never felt like a bigger deal. However, on this occasion, 'The Notorious One' will lose when he comes face to face with the Russian Fighter. Why will he lose? Well, the following reasons explain it in detail.

#5 Conor's One Plan

Conor McGregor is a veritable genius in the octagon. What he has achieved over the course of his time in UFC, has not only made him the richest UFC fighter in the world, he also has propelled UFC's popularity manifold.

Thanks to him and his antics, thousands upon thousands of fans tune into UFC programming on a regular basis nowadays. His ability inside the ring is without question, especially his left hand.

McGregor possesses an extra-ordinarily strong left hand which has allowed him to pull of really fast wins on numerous occasions. The fighter has grown other parts of his game as well, but it is mostly on the left hand that he depends. If he cannot connecet with the left hand, then half his threat is neutralised.

