5 reasons why Nate Diaz's next UFC fight may be his last

Both Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz are responsible for making MMA immensely popular. Few fighters have captured the imagination of MMA fans quite like the Diaz brothers.

Known for their enduring chins, ceaseless cardio, and a serviceable combination of high-volume boxing and slick Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, they became prominent fixtures in the world of mixed martial arts.

A generation ago, Nick was the more famous Diaz brother. While his feud with all-time MMA great Georges St-Pierre has become the stuff of legend, it was his younger brother, Nate, who achieved true superstardom.

Nate's fights with Conor McGregor—the UFC's biggest PPV draw—elevated him to a mainstream star known to casual fans across the globe. Unfortunately, an inconsistent win-loss record and his frustrations negotiating with the UFC have led to a downward spiral in the younger Diaz's career.

As Nate's refusal to renew his UFC contract looms overhead, here are five reasons why he might seek to ply his trade elsewhere.

#5. There might be more money to be made fighting elsewhere

Much has been made of the UFC's controversial pay structure. Many fighters are left with little choice but to seek second jobs to supplement their low salaries.

This is an issue largely experienced by fighters unknown to casual fans. Still, top-level fighters and even champions like Francis Ngannou have expressed their frustrations over earning less than their perceived value. This has not been helped by the UFC's restructuring of fighter sponsorships.

Alternative promotions like Bellator not only allow fighters to make more money through personal sponsors, but they also open the door for fighters to pursue other forms of combat sports.

An example of this is Scott Coker's recent announcement of the upcoming Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Mike Perry match at BKFC. The potential to earn more than he does at the UFC while enjoying the freedom to pursue other combat sports ventures might be a strong enough incentive for a frustrated fighter like Nate Diaz to fight out of his current UFC contract.

#4. UFC is playing hardball with Nate Diaz

The UFC's top brass is comprised of tough negotiators who wield a lot of power over their fighters. Whenever fighters don't align with the UFC's wishes, they're often punished in various ways.

Nate Diaz, who has been historically difficult to negotiate with, has likely earned the UFC's ire for his negotiating conduct and refusal to give in to their wishes. As a declining fighter, it seemed the punishment the UFC reserved for Nate was to feed him to a rising star.

Not long ago, a potential match-up between him and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev was planned. Nate, who spent most of his career as a lightweight and bears a weakness against wrestling, was a tailormade opponent for Chimaev, a powerful wrestler who fights as heavy as 185 lbs.

The assumption was that Nate was being used to elevate Chimaev. A win over Nate would introduce Chimaev to the casual fanbase while simultaneously lowering the former's market value as he'd be coming off a decisive loss in his final UFC fight.

This treatment is likely to have further turned Nate Diaz away from the idea of fighting in the UFC any longer than he has to.

#3. He isn't being given the fights he wants

In recent months, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have expressed a mutual interest in fighting one another. Both fighters boast decisive wins over Conor McGregor, victories that introduced them to a casual fanbase unfamiliar with most of the UFC's other fighters.

Though both Nate and Dustin were willing to fight, the UFC didn't match their shared interest in the bout.

As a result, Nate Diaz aired out his frustrations with the UFC. Not being given the fights he desires, despite his opponent exhibiting an interest in fighting him, must be frustrating enough that the younger Diaz might consider fighting for another promotion.

#2. UFC is saving him for a Conor McGregor trilogy

Beyond punishing Nate Diaz for not obliging, the UFC might also want to extract every drop of value he has to offer before releasing him.

Other than miraculously convincing Khabib Nurmagomedov to end his retirement in pursuit of an unlikely rematch with Conor McGregor, the most lucrative fight the UFC can schedule is a trilogy between Nate and McGregor.

However, Nate's interest in the trilogy rematch is not as high as the UFC's. He finished McGregor via rear-naked choke in their first bout, and firmly believes he was the victim of unfair judging in his decision loss to McGregor in their second fight.

Thus, the 37-year-old has shown little interest in fighting a foe he believes he's already beaten twice. Worse still, McGregor's recent leg break against Dustin Poirier has further diminished Nate's interest in the trilogy fight as the Irishman is in no condition to train without taking cautionary measures.

Given Nate's keenness to get his final UFC fight out of the way as soon as possible, being forced to wait for Conor to fully recover will only sour his already low opinion of the UFC.

#1. He has asked for his UFC release

Months ago, Nate Diaz's frustrations with the UFC reached a boiling point. Prevented from pursuing the fights he wanted, the younger Diaz brother took to Twitter to air out his grievances with the UFC.

Ultimately, he requested his release from the company, implying that the UFC is keeping him from accomplishing certain objectives.

If a fighter is brought to such a point where they request to be released from their contractual obligations, it is likely they have no intention of ever fighting again for the promotion in question. Thus, Nate seems to have both feet out the door.

