5 reasons why you need to watch UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

The UFC returns to the APEX this weekend for UFC Vegas 32, and in the main event, top bantamweights T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen do battle.

The UFC’s series of shows in Las Vegas has been up and down when it comes to card quality, but UFC Vegas 32 looks like a genuinely excellent event on paper.

With major fights in various weight divisions, UFC Vegas 32 looks like a fascinating event for all UFC fans.

So with this considered, here are five reasons why you need to watch UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

#5 Miranda Maverick and Maycee Barber face off in a battle of top UFC prospects

Maycee Barber (right) has been seen for years as a top prospect in the UFC flyweight division

The UFC doesn’t always match high-level prospects against one another, preferring to build them up against more experienced fighters as they climb into UFC title contention. However, that isn’t the case at UFC Vegas 32.

This weekend’s event features a main card bout between flyweight prospects Miranda Maverick and Maycee Barber. And it’s arguable that this fight is more intriguing than any other on this show outside of the main event.

Barber comes into the event with her back to the wall in many ways. ‘The Future’ has been seen as a top prospect since her UFC debut in 2018, but after reeling off three victories in her first three octagon visits, she’s now on a two-fight losing streak.

However, both losses, against Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso, came against high-end opponents, and the Modafferi fight also saw her suffer a serious knee injury.

Maverick, meanwhile, has won her first two UFC bouts, showing excellent skill and outstanding athleticism in both. She looks like the kind of prospect who could easily develop into a title contender in the near future.

So will Maverick’s power, takedowns and grappling skills take her to a win this weekend, or will Barber be able to unleash the same heavy hands she used to take out the likes of JJ Aldrich and pick up her first win since 2019?

It’s hard to say, but either way, this is the kind of fight that could end up taking place again sometime in the future, but with the UFC flyweight title on the line. That makes it a must-see clash.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard