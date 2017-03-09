Write an Article

5 Reasons no UFC pay-per-view can compare to Wrestlemania

However grand they are, they pale in comparison to the grandest stage of them all!

by Riju Dasgupta
09 Mar 2017, 20:52 IST
Rollins celebrates his iconic championship win.

It's no secret that UFC has succeeded where WWE has badly faltered. Producing more consistent quality pay-per-views on a regular basis than its pro-wrestling contemporary, the world’s best known MMA promotion has been on a winning streak for many years now. So much so, that UFC is an ever growing brand while WWE’s viewership and patronage have been on a decline, over time. 

However, UFC falls short on just one front, Wrestlemania. Even though it may not qualitatively be the best pay-per-view that WWE produces, the sheer magnitude of the event not only rivals but eclipses the biggest UFC pay-per-views. Here are 5 reasons why! 

#5 WrestleMania is a part of popular culture

Wrestlemania is far more than a Wrestling event

It is famously said that when Ted Turner bought WCW, he called up Vince McMahon and said something to the effect of – ‘Hey Vince, I’m in the wrestling business too.’ McMahon famously replied- ‘Well, I’m not. I’m in the entertainment business’. 

Wrestlemania has evolved to so much more than a professional wrestling event alone. Today, it is a mega spectacle that has celebrity appearances, famous comebacks, live musical segments, dramatic entrances and much much more, in addition to sports entertainment portions. It is a movie, a concert, a play and a sporting extravaganza rolled into one. No wonder it is dubbed the grandest stage of them all.

While every UFC pay-per-view is a star-studded affair, it still has an air of respectability about it, because, at heart, it is a sporting event. The sporting aspect is still front and centre, with entertainment as a backdrop to the actual action. 

