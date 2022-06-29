5 reasons why UFC 276 could turn out to be a classic event

This weekend sees UFC 276 go down in Las Vegas. As the pinnacle of the promotion’s International Fight Week, it promises to be a major show.

UFC 276 features a huge number of great fights, including two title bouts, and so there are plenty of reasons to hope that it could be a tremendous show.

With so much on the line and so many big names on the preliminary card, it’s safe to say that this event is one that fans cannot afford to miss.

Here are five reasons why UFC 276 could prove to be an all-time classic event.

#5. A number of aging legends are looking to stay afloat

Donald Cerrone's rematch with Jim Miller could prove to be fascinating to watch

Every big UFC event seems to feature at least one or two aging fighters who appear to be heading towards the end of their careers. Fascinatingly, this weekend’s show actually features three of the promotion’s more popular elder statesmen.

The main card opener sees former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler face Bryan Barberena. To call this bout potentially pivotal for ‘Ruthless’ would be an understatement.

Lawler did defeat Nick Diaz in his last bout, but before that he’d suffered four straight losses. A defeat here would probably condemn him to retirement, but a win, particularly via stoppage, might signal that the former champ has plenty to offer yet.

On the preliminary card, meanwhile, veterans Jim Miller and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone are set for a rematch of their 2014 brawl. With both men remaining hugely popular with the fans, this should be a hot fight to watch even if neither man has a lot left in the tank.

Overall, fighters like Lawler, Miller and Cerrone are part of a previous generation and certainly won’t be around for much longer, but if they produce the goods this weekend, then the event could be much better off for it.

#4. The UFC's next big middleweight contender could emerge

Alex Pereira could emerge as the middleweight division's next big contender

While Israel Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the headline bout of this weekend’s event, the show could also produce the next big contender for ‘The Last Stylebender’.

The eyes of most fans will naturally be on Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ is an expert striker who holds two wins over Adesanya in the kickboxing ring. If he can take out No.4-ranked Sean Strickland, then it seems likely that the UFC would look to put together a title fight between the Brazilian and the champ.

However, flying under the radar is dangerous grappler Andre Muniz. The Brazilian has won his first four fights in the octagon, including a submission win over Jacare Souza. A victory over Uriah Hall this weekend would likely elevate him into the top ten.

Given that his style would provide Adesanya with a test nothing like anything he’d have faced before, Muniz could actually be the most intriguing potential opponent for the reigning champion.

Either way, it feels like the next big middleweight contender could emerge from this weekend’s show, making it all the more likely to be a possible classic.

#3. Sean O’Malley’s first elite-level test should be fascinating to watch

Sean O'Malley's fight with Pedro Munhoz should be an intriguing one to watch

Whenever a heavily-touted prospect attempts to make the step up to the elite level, fireworks tend to ensue. Either the prospect comes through with a big win, convincing the fans that they’re for real, or they are brought crashing back down to earth with a bang.

The big prospect fighting at UFC 276 is definitely bantamweight Sean O’Malley. Given the star status he’s been able to climb to thus far, watching him attempt to break through should be hugely fascinating.

Thus far into his tenure with the promotion, ‘Sugar’ has demonstrated phenomenal striking skills based around a perfect mix of timing, unorthodox attacks and brutal power. He’s also shown some solid ground skills, too.

However, there are still some question marks over how he’ll deal with a more seasoned opponent and how durable he is. Pedro Munhoz could test him in both areas this weekend, meaning that if O’Malley wins, it’d be hard to overlook him as a title contender.

Overall, given the spotlight on ‘Sugar’, whether he sinks or swims this weekend doesn’t matter, it’ll be a big deal either way, making UFC 276 a potential classic.

#2. Israel Adesanya could produce genius in the headliner

Israel Adesanya will be aiming for a virtuoso performance in this weekend's headliner

While Israel Adesanya’s run as UFC middleweight champion has been hugely successful, his doubters might try to claim that the finishes have begun to dry up for him ever since he claimed his title.

On the one hand, that might be true. Of his five title defenses, only one was finished by KO or TKO, his 2020 victory over Paulo Costa. On the other hand, it all comes down to the stylistic matches he’s been faced with.

Like many great counter-strikers, Adesanya has always done his best work in the UFC against fighters who came after him, like Robert Whittaker (in their first bout) and Derek Brunson did. That’s why he could produce genius this weekend.

More than Marvin Vettori or Yoel Romero, for instance, it’s likely that Jared Cannonier will try to bring the fight to ‘The Last Stylebender’ as he’s aggressive to a fault. That means that he might be walking directly into danger.

Adesanya has already promised a performance akin to Anderson Silva’s win over Forrest Griffin, and if he can produce something close to that virtuoso showing, then it could make UFC 276 a hugely memorable event.

#1. Two of the UFC’s greatest-ever featherweights are set to complete their trilogy

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway are capable of producing a classic this weekend

While it’s hard to look past Jose Aldo in terms of the UFC’s featherweight GOAT, it’s probably safe to say that current champ Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway aren’t too far behind him in those stakes.

With that in mind, the fact that ‘Alexander the Great’ and ‘Blessed’ are meeting in their trilogy bout this weekend definitely means that UFC 276 could have all-time great potential. After all, their first two clashes were absolutely must-see stuff.

Sure, neither fight ended in a big finish, but in terms of high-level fighting in the modern era, both bouts were amazing to watch both from a tactical perspective and from a dramatic one.

Some fans haven’t shown that much enthusiasm for this third fight, largely because Holloway was beaten by Volkanovski in the previous two, but the truth is that their perspective is skewed. The second bout between the two was razor-close, and there’s some evidence that Holloway has improved since.

Basically, if both men deliver their best at the weekend, then this fight could be elevated to instant classic status, dragging UFC 276 up into the pantheon of the promotion’s greatest-ever events in the process.

