Vendetta is an important pay-per-view in the promotion’s history, especially during the Zuffa era. The event was headlined by the highly anticipated light heavyweight championship bout between champion Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock.

‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’ hadn’t competed in the promotion since 1996 and was involved in a heated rivalry with Ortiz. The champion had enraged Shamrock with his post-fight antics, especially after he defeated Lion’s Den member Guy Mezger.

In addition to the grudge in the main event, the card was loaded with future champions and Hall of Famers. Some notable fighters who competed in the event included Andrei Arlovski, Robbie Lawler, Matt Hughes, and Chuck Liddell.

Vendetta was a monumental shift for the promotion and led to many opportunities that they eventually capitalized on. This list will look at 5 reasons why UFC 40: Vendetta was a turning point for the promotion.

#5) Chuck Liddell established as a UFC title contender

UFC 40 was a significant event for Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell. He solidified his place in the light heavyweight title picture with an emphatic knockout over Renato ‘Babalu’ Sobral.

Liddell had been unbeaten for three years and had wins over former champions including Kevin Randleman and Vitor Belfort. The fight with ‘Babalu’ didn’t last long as he landed a head-kick that knocked him out at 2:55 of the first-round.

"The Iceman" made a strong case for why he should receive the next title shot. There was no denying that he’d have a vested interest in the main event. He could possibly be fighting Shamrock or Ortiz, who happened to be his former training partner.

Liddell ended up becoming a massive pay-per-view draw, which shows how the event was a turning point for the promotion.

