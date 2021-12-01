5 reasons to watch ONE: Winter Warriors

ONE Championship has fought through all obstacles to bring its fans the high-quality martial arts competition they know and love. Despite strict COVID-19 regulations in Asia, 2021 was a success. ONE was able to host many memorable open and closed-door events at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although the atmosphere brought about by a sold-out arena filled to the rafters with fans has been sorely missed during its closed-door operations, the energy generated inside the Circle has been palpable from start to finish and has never lacked excitement.

However, the work isn’t done yet for the combat sports industry titan. The organization will conclude the fourth quarter of the year with its ONE: Winter Warriors event series, the first of which takes place this Friday, December 3.

The series features a world title fight, the epic conclusion of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, multiple battles between top contenders and exciting promotional debuts. Each card in the series features a combination of mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts, the signature trait that has aided ONE in standing out among its competitors.

ONE: Winter Warriors this Friday night will be aired live and it’s a show fans will certainly not want to miss. Here are five reasons to watch ONE: Winter Warriors.

#5. Rising ONE heavyweight contenders clash

Could Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Kang Ji Won be any more different?

Almeida, a 17-time grappling world champion, is widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight Brazilian jiu-jitsu player in the disciplines’ storied history. He made his highly anticipated MMA debut in December, slicing through the opposition quickly before securing a rare north-south choke in under three minutes.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kang Ji Won has somehow managed to fly under the radar. The 26-year-old is as heavy-handed as they come.

Nobody has been able to solve the puzzle that is the 'Mighty Warrior'. Five have tried, five have woken up staring at the lights. That’s correct, in five fights, Kang has knocked out each of his opponents. All have fallen in the first round, too.

In his ONE Championship debut, Kang took on Medhi Barghi. The Iranian athlete was able to survive until the 4:50 mark of the first round. Shockingly, this is the longest anyone has lasted opposite Kang before being put away.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard