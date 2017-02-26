5 reasons why Cesaro would be a great MMA fighter

Cesaro would be a very successful MMA fighter, here's why.

by kalesh3008 Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 19:08 IST

Cesaro could have been a great MMA fighter

The world of pro wrestling isn't always going to be fair and just. Countless skilful and 'over' performers have often lost their push for one reason or the other. Now whether you blame the creative for that or the owner of the company, the push doesn't come back easily.

William Regal and Finlay are two competitors of the last decade who have been massively underrated thanks to the lack of push they received. The current era is looking a bit more generous on its performers, however, and as a result, the likes of Bray Wyatt and American Alpha have been treated with title runs off late.

However, Antonio Cesaro, who continues to be an excellent performer, hasn't quite reached the pinnacle he is more than capable of reaching within the WWE. Cesaro's hard work and determination without having received any sort of major push is commendable and on some occasions, inspiring.

If things continue to operate the way they have been, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Cesaro jump ship from one promotion to another like other dissatisfied pro-wrestlers such as Alberto Del Rio and CM Punk have.

Keeping that in mind, our belief system has made a leap of faith, one that you may not necessarily agree with, but hear us out.

Should Cesaro ever give up on the world of pro-wrestling owing to a lack of push in the WWE, MMA would make for a perfect breeding ground for someone like Cesaro. Anyone who's followed Cesaro's journey from ROH to NXT to the main roster would know that there's very little that this athlete cannot do.

Hence, we have analysed his career in a way that would support our claim of him potentially being successful in MMA.

Here are 5 reasons why we believe Cesaro would make a great MMA fighter.

#1 Excellence in submission moves

Cesaro executing a perfect Sharpshooter on John Cena

Cesaro is a fine example of an overall pro wrestler. With a certain charm to his persona, Cesaro possesses a strong and intimidating stature. His athleticism ensures that he utilises his strength and physical acumen to its fullest.

While he's good at doing that, he has also excelled in another particular skill of wrestling, and that is submission manoeuvres. Be it the Sharpshooter or a choke hold, Cesaro has taught himself well to play with the limbs and joints.

Also read: 5 reasons John Cena would've been a great MMA fighter

His flexibility compliments his knowledge and execution of submission holds, a rare combination of skills that may come in really handy, should the Swiss Superman ever make the jump to MMA.