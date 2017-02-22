5 reasons John Cena would've been a great MMA fighter

Could Big Match John really have succeeded in the world of MMA? We certainly think so!

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 10:11 IST

Cena could have been an MMA great

John Cena is the epitome of a freelancer. Mr WWE has been an incredible servant for the company since his debut in 2002. Having recently tied Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Title wins, The Face that Runs the Place is without a doubt one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot inside the squared circle.

But what if things were a little different? What if Cena had chosen to move on from bodybuilding into the world of MMA instead of pro wrestling? Would he have been just as successful? Well, I certainly think so.

In my mind, Cena would’ve been just as good inside the octagon and would have been an amazing asset to the UFC just like he is for Vince McMahon and the WWE today. I’m sure a lot of you are losing your minds about this so let me clear things up for your ASAP.

Without any further ado, here are 5 reasons why John Cena would’ve been a great MMA fighter:

#1 Incredible physical strength

Cena is one of the strongest men on the WWE roster

John Cena is amongst the strongest men in pro-wrestling today. This has nothing to do with a gimmick or an angle, but rather it’s the truth. The Cenation leader’s physical strength is absolutely legendary and this is a key aspect of who he is.

Right from his early days as a bodybuilder, Cena has always emphasised on strength training and this is one of the most important attributes to be a successful MMA fighter as well. Sure, there are people like Dominick Cruz who are all about speed and movement but at Cena’s weight class, it’s all about the power.

This high level of strength would serve him very very well in his fights in the UFC’s Heavyweight or Light Heavyweight divisions. Had he chosen to go on to the MMA route instead of pro wrestling, John Cena’s physical strength would have certainly been enough to earn him a UFC World Title.