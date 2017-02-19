5 reasons why CM Punk was better off staying in the WWE instead of going to the UFC

CM Punk was much better suited inside the Squared Circle, here's why.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 16:42 IST

WWE’s iconic Superstar CM Punk

When CM Punk decided to throw in the towel following a tumultuous and tempestuous relationship with the management, it was met with a unanimous reaction that can most closely be described as ‘appalling’.

The harassment that Punk had to endure with the WWE resulted in him leaving indefinitely, plus he was enamoured by the prospects of making it big inside the UFC octagon, leaving his legion of fans dumbfounded and surprised at the sudden meander of his career path.

His debut in the UFC against Mickey Gall didn’t go too well, with him submitting in the first round, further shovelling his UFC prospects into the darkest alleys of uncertainty.

Here are 5 reasons why Punk should have never quit the WWE in favour of the UFC:

#5 There will never be another outspoken iconoclast in the WWE

The infamous Pipebomb

CM Punk was the embodiment of iconoclasm, something that hasn’t been seen since he forfeited his contract and moved out of the wrestling business to pursue a career inside the octagon.

The sharp-tongued antithesis to a ‘yes man’ left following the precept laid by the upper echelons of management that ejected him from the main event status and thwarting his reputation which was once glorified by his 400-day reign as the WWE Champion.

Also read: 5 Reasons CM Punk should not compete in the UFC again

Punk’s famous ‘pipebomb’ laid testimony to his outspoken ways, something which he didn’t shy away from exhibiting. The character that Punk exuded hadn’t quite been seen in the WWE, following the egress of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

Punk helped bring back the ‘attitude’ in the World Wrestling Entertainment, the seeds of which were sown during the 1996-98 period. WWE constantly needs a character who can effortlessly play the role of a sceptic and no one could play that role better than the ‘Straight Edge’ patron.