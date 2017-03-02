5 reasons why GSP would be a huge success in WWE

Let's get this guy inside the squared circle.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 02:17 IST

GSP is an all-round money making machine

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. If you don't consider that to be a fact, then you may want to think again. Despite his hiatus from the UFC that doesn't change the fact that GSP is in a league of his own, and his return to the company is going to help the Welterweight division in getting to that next level once again.

But what if he hadn't returned?

What if GSP officially returned from the world of MMA, instead deciding on taking a new career path? If that were to be the case, professional wrestling would certainly be something that the former UFC Champion could excel in. In terms of why five reasons wouldn't be doing him nearly enough justice.

A lot of the complaints against this idea would be based around his perceived lack of personality when in reality he's got bags full of charisma that nobody seems to recognise. It's a shame too because more people should be allowing themselves to enjoy the work of Georges St-Pierre before it's too late and he rides off into the sunset.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why GSP would be a huge success in WWE.

#1 Great look

GSP is a god among men

This isn't us saying we're in love with the guy or anything, but St-Pierre has a great look. He's got that kind of face that could be interpreted as either a vicious heel or a fun-loving babyface, depending on which way you were booking him. Plus, his physique has stayed the same for years on end now, which shows his durability.

In the modern day, looking good isn't necessarily required in order to succeed at the highest level, but it is an attribute that most Superstars strive to attain. GSP could well be Vince's next golden boy, if for no other reason than his appearance.

If you build a company off that smile, then the sponsors will likely come flooding in. Good guy Georges to the rescue, eh? Onto something that a lot of people will probably be concerned about.