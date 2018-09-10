5 Reasons Why Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is one for the ages

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 10 Sep 2018, 03:23 IST

Khabib and Conor are set to do battle at UFC 229 next month

Come October 6th, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title for the very first time against none other than longtime rival and the man who previously held the very title Khabib now holds--"The Notorious" Conor McGregor.

While the term "money fight" gets thrown around quite often in the world of combat sports, Khabib vs. McGregor is perhaps one of the rare cases where the showdown truly is guaranteed to be a box-office success. The two combatants, who are yet to exchange leather with one another in a professional Mixed Martial Arts bout, have been feuding outside the Octagon for a long time now.

In fact, it wouldn't be hyperbole to state that this epic clash of contrasting styles represents not only a fan's dream matchup come to fruition, but also witnesses two real-life rivals settle their differences within the confines of one of the loneliest places in the world--the Mixed Martial Arts cage.

Today, we are going to be looking at the 5 primary reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is going to be one for the ages...

#5 Clash of styles

Khabib's style is one where he prefers taking every opponent to the ground and finishing them with ground-and-pound or a submission

One of the oldest, yet truest theories in the fight game, states that "styles make fights". In simple terms, when two given combatants do battle with one another, the sum of their individual combat-styles is what determines the outcome of the contest.

Conor McGregor is an excellent boxer with a good kicking game, coupled with decent grappling skills. On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded by many as one of the greatest grapplers to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon--possessing great wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) prowess...Well, given how both fighters in question possess drastically different overall MMA armory, the clash of styles in this contest will, beyond the shadow of a doubt, make for a highly-entertaining fight.

McGregor faced problems with the long and rangy Nate Diaz, whereas Khabib's toughest fight in the UFC surprisingly came against stocky BJJ specialist Gleison Tibau. Interestingly, McGregor has feasted on fighters such as Tibau; while Khabib has dominated almost every rangy striker with average takedown-defense akin to Diaz, in the UFC.

Although MMA math isn't always on point, the fact remains that McGregor and Khabib respectively seem to struggle against opponents whom the other would easily dispatch.

