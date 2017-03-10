5 reasons why people hate Dana White

Poor old Dana.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 01:15 IST

Is Dana a bad boss?

Dana White is the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has held that position for many years. The guy has been at the forefront of the organisation's rise and many people credit him with being the man to drag the company out of the gutter. However, there's also a large contingent who blame White for a lot of the issues within the world of MMA right now.

Some of that is warranted and some of it isn't, with opinions differing on how Dana White handles his day to day operations. Now we aren't saying that we here at Sportskeeda despise Dana, in fact, it's quite the contrary - we're simply pointing out a number of the reasons why certain fans feel this way. It's all objective, and it depends on how you view the sport itself.

Not everyone can agree on every single factor of a popular form of entertainment, which is what makes it equally so great and so frustrating. Debate is healthy and if we can't go back and forth as to whether or not someone as powerful as Dana White is doing his job correctly, then what's the point of even watching the fights on a weekly basis?

With that being said, here are five reasons why people hate Dana White.