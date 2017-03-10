5 reasons why the new Ultimate Fighter will be fascinating

Everyone loves a good season of The Ultimate Fighter.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 01:49 IST

Could this be the best season of TUF?

The Ultimate Fighter is one of the most interesting ideas ever to come out of the UFC, and it turns out that it's the show that pretty much launched the company into the mainstream - so you could say that the organisation owes a lot to it. Ever since the first edition, we've seen a number of high-profile fighters and champions come out of the show, and that looks set to continue for many years to come.

For the 25th edition of the show, there's going to be a slight change, with TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt set to coach in what has been called the 'Redemption' season. We'll talk more about what that means throughout the article, but you should be excited simply after hearing the names of the coaches.

Dillashaw and Garbrandt are two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts right now, and it feels like a breath of fresh air for TUF after a few seasons where people didn't really tune in due to the people involved. With so much potential this edition could be one of the best yet, and who knows - perhaps we'll see a future world champion in the making.

With that being said, here are five reasons why the new Ultimate Fighter will be fascinating.