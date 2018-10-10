5 reasons why the UFC should book Khabib vs Tony Ferguson next

After his win over Anthony Pettis, Tony Ferguson should be next for Khabib Nurmagomedov

We’re literally days removed from UFC 229 – and all the chaos that came with it – and somehow, despite Khabib Nurmagomedov beating Conor McGregor in pretty one-sided fashion, there’s already talk going around of a rematch between the two.

It’s understandable to an extent – McGregor is the biggest draw in the sport and a rematch with Khabib following the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 would probably make the UFC a hell of a lot of money – but from a sporting perspective, it doesn’t make sense.

Not when Tony Ferguson is waiting in the wings. In perhaps the most exciting fight of 2018, ‘El Cucuy’ recovered from being badly hurt to simply destroy Anthony Pettis on Saturday, and after 11 straight wins in the Octagon, surely he has to be considered the top contender for Khabib’s title.

Here are 5 reasons why the UFC should book Khabib vs. Ferguson next.

#1 They have unfinished business

UFC 209 was just one of 4 attempts at booking Khabib vs. Ferguson

The potential fight between Khabib and Ferguson has been called the most cursed fight in UFC history, and for good reason. The two men have been booked opposite one another on a remarkable four previous occasions, and yet they still haven’t fought. And it’s impossible to place the blame on one or the other.

The fight was first booked in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov was forced out due to a rib injury and so Ferguson defeated Edson Barboza instead. Next, the fight was re-scheduled for April 2016, only for Ferguson to drop this time – lung issues were blamed for the withdrawal.

Eleven months later the fight was booked at UFC 209, but this time Khabib was sidelined at the last possible moment due to a botched weight cut. And finally, this past April, Ferguson blew his knee out and had to withdraw from a fight with Khabib for the Lightweight title.

The fact that the fight has been cancelled four times does suggest some kind of curse, but realistically it also tells you how much the UFC would like the fight to go ahead. Few fights get re-booked so many times without happening, after all.

Simply put, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have unfinished business. It’s time to let them finish it inside the Octagon.

