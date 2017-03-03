5 Reasons why UFC 209 will be better than WWE Fastlane

We believe that MMA will dominate sports entertainment this weekend. Here's why.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 18:49 IST

We believe that Woodley and Thompson will steal the show again

This weekend is a treat for fans of combat sports and sports entertainment. WWE travels to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a Raw exclusive pay-per-view called Fastlane, which is the final stop before WWE Wrestlemania.

One night prior, UFC will go to the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with a totally star-studded fight card. We believe that UFC 209 will completely outshine Fastlane in terms of impact, buzz and quality. Here are 5 compelling reasons why we believe that UFC 209 will be a winner and Fastlane will be a dud.

#5 More compelling Championship title match

Goldberg and Owens won't be able to put on half the contest that Woodley and Thompson will

Compare these statistics. At UFC 205, the current UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley met Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in one of the best MMA bouts in recent history, which eventually resulted in a majority draw, causing Woodley to retain his Championship.

It was a competitive match at every step and fans were ravenous to see these two talented performers collide in the octagon one more time. This is a match that fans have been dying to see and UFC is giving fans what they want.

On the other hand, Goldberg and Kevin Owens is a contest that's on the other end of the spectrum. Owens has been one of the best things about modern-day WWE, and the dirt sheets indicate that he's going to be dropping his Championship to Goldberg at this pay-per-view event.

Not only is it a decision that most ‘smarter’ fans wouldn’t be comfortable with, it is also not likely to be a competitive match. At his prime, Goldberg wasn't a very good wrestler, and at almost 50 years of age, he’s definitely not any good.

As compared to the UFC title match, this is certain to be a dud.