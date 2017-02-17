5 reasons why WWE should do another Brawl for All tournament

Right then - hands up who enjoyed Brawl for All?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 16:03 IST

Bart Gunn impressed during the tournament

The World Wrestling Federation back in 1998 was a very odd place, which is a fair comment when you look back at some of the utterly baffling things the company got away with in the Attitude Era. One of those aforementioned acts was the Brawl for All tournament, which was a mixed martial arts/boxing based event in which Superstars took place in legitimate fights.

It was a single elimination type of competition with a whole host of mid-carders taking part, and the unpredictability of the whole thing was expected to enthral members of the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, they reacted extremely negatively to the whole thing, with Bart Gunn surprising everyone to win the event before being knocked out at WrestleMania by Butterbean as a result.

It was odd, it was confusing and it was baffling - but above all else it was fun. Nobody had really seen anything like it in the world of professional wrestling before, which might be why it was such a flop, as even WWE itself didn't know what to expect out of the whole thing. Either way, it didn't work out quite the way they imagined and as a result, it was never done again.

Because of this, we're here to run down five reasons why WWE should indeed do another Brawl for All tournament.

#1 Unique

WWE certainly made the headlines with this

Say what you will about the whole tournament but there's nothing quite like it in the world of professional wrestling. TNA attempted something vaguely similar with the Impact Grand Championship but it pales in comparison to the Brawl for All, simply because nobody else has the grapefruits to try it. The rules and the nature of the competition are truly fascinating.

Plus, that's exactly what WWE fans have been claiming they want - new, unique and different things on a weekly basis. Sure you'd get a string of doubters and haters, but it's a while now since the company stuck their neck out on the line for this. It may not be as big or important as the WWE Network, but it'd certainly get people talking.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the relevance of the whole thing.