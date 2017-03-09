5 Rules that would make MMA even more brilliant

Let's make these official already.

09 Mar 2017

The Octagon could do with a few improvements

Mixed martial arts is one of the most fun sports you could ever watch, with its unpredictability being one of the core reasons behind that fact. It's a game of chance as much as it is a game of skill, and because of that, many fighters live by the idea that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

When you think about it, that actually makes a lot of sense.

But putting that aside for a moment, we're here to talk about ways to improve MMA on a competition-level basis. Obviously, it's great and we all love watching it, but like any other form of entertainment around the world, it has issues that need fixing.

If you don't believe us, then just read through this list and at the end ask yourself if you'd enjoy watching a fight featuring some of these alterations.

We aren't suggesting that all five of these choices would work well together, but implementing them one at a time in different settings and scenarios would certainly make for some fascinating viewing. Dana White and the people behind the scenes at the UFC may not necessarily concur with our hypothesis here, but perhaps fan power can change their outlook.

With that being said, here are five rules that would make MMA even more brilliant.

#1 Cage climbing

This rule could add to the intensity of the sport

No, we don't mean after the fight like Conor McGregor loves to do - we mean during. Yes it might seem a little bit too "pro wrestling" for your liking, and if that's the case you should probably stop reading now, but it'd be a lot of fun. It would open the door for fighters to escape holds more easily, in addition to adding high-risk moves into the fray.

There would likely be an additional rule that you could only actually be on top of the cage for a maximum of three to five seconds, which would detract from the possibility of time wasting. It would extend the fight for the fans, prevent some early stoppages and generally get a big reaction out of the crowd whenever anyone risks going "up to the top", so to speak.

Now let's get onto the stuff that people really love.