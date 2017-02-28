5 shortest championship reigns in UFC history

Gone in the blink of an eye.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 14:55 IST

An elite group of fighters have held UFC gold at one time or another

The one major difference between the UFC and the WWE is that the length of championship reigns tend to differentiate. For example, you'll never see a Money in the Bank cash-in after a UFC fight meaning that someone's time with the title only lasts a few minutes.

Then again now that we've thought it through, that would actually be pretty awesome.

Yet whilst we're much more accustomed to longer reigns in the mixed martial arts world, there have been a few occasions in which the champion has been forced to defend their title not long after winning it.

Some may retain due to the momentum they've carried over from their previous fight but more often than not we've seen UFC champions crumble under the pressure.

All of the entrants on this list should be proud of the fact that they were able to call themselves a champion, and nobody can take that away from them - but that doesn't change the fact that they're a part of an unfortunate piece of history. One thing is for sure, they won't be recommending this article to their loved ones.

With that being said, it's time to take a look at the five shortest championship reigns in UFC history.

#5 Evan Tanner - 119 days (Middleweight Champion)

People need to remember Tanner’s legacy

Ah, the calm before the Anderson Silva storm.

Evan Tanner was a solid fighter back in the early days of the UFC and fully deserved his championship victory. It came at UFC 51 back in February 2005 against David Terrell, and it will forever be remembered as the greatest achievement of Tanner's professional career.

Unfortunately, the fairytale didn't last long as the unpredictable Rich Franklin was able to capture the belt not long after Tanner had claimed it.

Whilst the record books will have him down as a transitional champion, the road that led to the title for Tanner was a long and arduous one and more people within the world of mixed martial arts should hear about his story.

Onto a much more recent champion.