5 shortest male fighters in UFC history

Some of the shortest male fighters in UFC history have been the most successful ones.

UFC is the world's biggest MMA promotion when it comes to housing the best talent in the world. Be it the fighter with the hardest punch in the world or the one with the longest reign, the UFC houses them all.

In the sport of MMA, athletes are required to be big, fast, and strong. While training and skill gets fighters on the same level in terms of strength and agility, being big can only be left to genetics. Therefore, it might not be ideal for aspiring fighters to grow up to be, well, short. But some of the best divisions in the UFC feature some of the smallest competitors.

The UFC is known to house some of the shortest male fighters in the history of combat sports. Let's take a look at the five shortest male fighters in UFC history:

#5. Henry Cejudo - Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion (163 cm)

Henry Cejudo is one of the shortest male fighters in the UFC, but while he is not the only 5'4" athlete, he is certainly the most successful one. Cejudo made his UFC debut in 2014 after going 6-0 in his initial MMA career. While fighting with several promotions, Cejudo became the WFF bantamweight champion.

'Triple C' dethroned Demetrious Johnson to become UFC flyweight champion in 2018. Johnson, who is also one of the shortest male fighters in UFC history, was widely considered the most dominant flyweight until he was defeated by Henry Cejudo.

@khabib_nurmagomedov is right. There are many MMA goats but only one stands alone in Combate sports - Triple C 🏆🏆🏆 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/FLC6OyHmot — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2021

After conquering UFC flyweight gold, Cejudo went on to win the bantamweight title in less than a year. In doing so, he became the fourth UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

Despite being one of the shortest male fighters in UFC history, 'Triple C' had an illustrious career. He retired after defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Cejudo is also the only UFC champion to have won an Olympic gold medal.

