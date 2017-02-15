5 Storylines for an all-women UFC invasion angle

MMA hotties meet WWE stunners. Regardless of whether you're a UFC purist or a WWE fan, let your imagination run wild like Hulkamania!

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 16:14 IST

Can you smell what the Rock is cookin’!!!



MMA and professional wrestling are two completely different sports. Granted that both of them require an elite skill-set and cream-of-the-crop athleticism. MMA involves unscripted combat and pro-wrestling involves high-octane manoeuvres with pre-determined outcomes.

Nevertheless, what binds these wonderful sports together is their common goal- that is entertainment. With the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) being the world’s top MMA organisation and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) being the top pro-wrestling organisation, both boast of their respective sets of Superstars.

However, with the WWE’s recent wave of reinvigorating its female roster, it need not look any further than the Octagon for qualified and deserving recruits. A UFC invasion of the WWE’s Women’s division has the potential to add some much-needed spice and chaos to the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

#5 Paige ‘12 Gauge’ VanZant challenges Nikki Bella to a Dance-off

Could we see Paige in the squared circle? (Credits: Zuffa LLC)

Paige ‘12 Gauge’ VanZant (7-3 MMA) is a top UFC Strawweight (BW/115 pound) fighter, actress, model and dancer. Nikki Bella is a former two-time WWE Women’s champion and a long-time mainstay on the WWE roster.

It goes without saying that both VanZant and Bella are in the words of ‘The Brahma Bull’ himself, ‘Smokin!’. The UFC’s golden child has previously appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finishing the show as a runner-up, and gaining mainstream notoriety in the process.

On the other hand, Bella has won the WWE Slammy award for Diva of the year three years in a row, besides also sharing the Choice Female Athlete award at the Teen Choice Awards in 2016 with her sister.

Predicting the WWE Creative’s storylines is what we do, and considering the looks and athleticism that Paige and Nikki possess, it’s safe to say that a two-week segment on SmackDown is definitely a viable option for a potential VanZant vs. Bella booking in the WWE.

The VanZant-Bella booking has to include a Dance-Off!