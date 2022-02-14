5 successful UFC fighters that joined WWE

Since the UFC gained popularity worldwide, many fighters have received lucrative offers to transition to other forms of sports and entertainment. Meanwhile, WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have tried their luck in the octagon.

The move from the octagon to WWE’s squared circle has been very appealing for some of the promotion’s biggest names. A move to pro wrestling, especially with a company like WWE, offers fighters the ability to continue growing their brand. They can put themselves in a position to not go through the day-to-day grind of training camp anymore.

Each fighter is different, so it’s a great idea to have plans in place for when their fighting career is over. Although WWE is tough on the performer’s bodies, the wrestlers dictate which maneuvers they can perform safely. This list will look at 5 UFC fighters that transitioned to WWE.

#5. UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn

Former UFC superfight champion Dan Severn was one of the first to transition to WWE in the 1990s. While being among the top fighters during the promotion’s early years, he decided to move to pro wrestling.

‘The Beast’s transition to WWE was much different than other fighters. He wrestled with the NWA and was brought into the company as part of their invasion storyline. He was the reigning NWA world champion and, at the same time, continued competing in MMA. This is even more impressive because he still had a winning record while splitting time between the two.

Severn’s WWE tenure lasted from 1997 to 1999. However, his booking was puzzling as there were plenty of missed opportunities. Instead of pairing him with his former foe Ken Shamrock, he was involved in many secondary feuds. Severn’s only brief program with ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’ came when he was inserted in his feud with Owen Hart.

