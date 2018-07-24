5 Surprising facts about Dana White

It's nothing personal

Whether it's holding off an overly-aggressive starved fighter at weigh-ins or weighing in on the facets of his business that are not in his hands, Dana White has always been the epicentre of the UFC's successful reincarnation. He may not exactly be a sweetheart in the eyes' of UFC's ever-critical fan base right now but the bossman has stuck through the UFC through thick and thin. As president, it's no surprise that Dana's life is examined under a microscope but in the chaos that is Mixed Martial Arts, there are a few surprising facts about him that you might have forgotten. Here are five to refresh your memory.

#1 He has won a Patriot Award for humanitarianism

Dana White is known for his harsh unpopular decisions and as the UFC's President it's up to him to make them. So, Dana's current image isn't exactly one of a humanitarian and Dana Junior's lavish birthday gift for the achievement of turning 16, certainly didn't help things. So its pretty easy to forget that he was given the Armed Forces Foundation Patriot Award for his support of United States troops. For those of you may not know, the Award is given to people who go above and beyond the call of duty to contribute to the military and their families.

Dana was responsible for raising more than $4 million in donations for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. He did this through UFC Fight Night 16: "Fight for the Troops". The special fight night paid tribute to men and women serving in the U.S. armed force.

