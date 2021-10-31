5 of the tallest MMA fighters of all time

There’s hardly an ideal body type when it comes to MMA. Truly talented athletes and coaches can design a fighting style suitable for all shapes and sizes. No matter how big or small a fighter is, there are ways to play to strengths, and there are prime examples of this.

The sport has seen fighters like 5-foot-3 Demetrious Johnson become a living legend in MMA, fighting almost exclusively larger opponents in ONE Championship and the UFC.

In a similar sense, MMA fighters like Daniel Cormier—a miniscule 5-foot-11 in comparison to his heavyweight and light heavyweight contemporaries—became a UFC champion in both weight classes.

Conversely, there have been some true titans in MMA, some of whom dwarf the enclosure they’re meant to compete in. These fighters have been gifted with towering heights and overwhelming size advantages.

Simply put, size hardly matters in this sport. But it’s still a sight to behold whenever a fighter truly larger than any of his opponents steps into the cage. However, whether or not they take advantage of their natural physical gifts is entirely up to them.

So who are the giants who have graced the hallowed octagon of MMA?

MMA: The all-time tallest fighters

#5. Dustin Joynson

British Columbia’s largest tree is the Cheewhat Giant, which stands at roughly 182 feet tall, give or take. Conversely, the province’s largest MMA fighter is Dustin Joynson, who grew up just a few hours away in Victoria.

Coming in just a tad below 6-foot-6, the 36-year-old Joynson has made a name for himself on the American and Canadian regional scene, most recently claiming a victory over Carl Seumanutafa in Philadelphia’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship.

Nowadays, Joynson is under contract with ONE Championship. As a professional MMA fighter, Joyson has never been in a fight with an opponent who is as tall or taller than he is.

Of course, for someone standing at 6-foot-6, being the taller man is no surprise. And with three knockouts and submission on his resumé, it seems Joynson is plenty comfortable using his height advantage in competition.

Though some say having superior height exposes one’s chin, nobody has been able to solve the puzzle that is Dustin Joynson.

